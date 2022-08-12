Watch now: Aiden Riser's move to Maroa-Forsyth running back has been a long time coming

MAROA — Looking back at it, it's clear for Maroa-Forsyth senior Aiden Riser that head football coach Josh Jostes had a plan.

At linebacker, Riser led the Trojans in tackles the last three seasons and as track season was coming around, Jostes, who also coaches the track program, was eager to get Riser to take up the sport for the first time.

Riser obliged and competed in the 100, 4x100, 4x200 and the shot put. Riser, with Braxton Mitchell, LeBryant Flagg and Egan Franzen, qualified for the Class 1A state tournament in the 4x100, and by the end of the season he was feeling faster than ever.

That proved to be important when Jostes told Riser know he was looking for him to move from tight end to running back next season and fill the gap left by graduating runner Cade Culp.

"Coach Jostes must have already been thinking about this because he got me out for track. He had a plan," Riser said. "It was my first time doing it and I improved a lot in my speed. It was kind of a surprise (when I was told). They told me about halfway through the summer and I was like, OK, and we jumped into it."

The consistent line of strong running backs for Maroa, which in recent years has included Deondre Gregory, Bryson Boes and Culp, didn't have an obvious successor this season, which had Jostes think outside the box.

"For the first time in a long time, we didn't have that kid who was the next logical runner. Usually, we have a kid that everyone can tell you they are going to be the next great tailback," Jostes said. "Aiden has really transformed his body and done the work. He is really skilled. There aren't a lot of kids that can catch a ball, take a handoff and be a left tackle."

Riser has been busy at college-prep camps this summer working on his recruiting and making a big splash in the fall.

"It is definitely different to be focused on the other side of the football. Any challenge that coach throws at me, I'm always down for anything to help the team," he said. "The transition hasn't been that hard and I have to just work on my footwork. I'm a downhill runner and I'm going to get the first down if you need me to get it. I know what I am capable of and if I can help the team out, I will."

More confident

Handing off to Riser will be junior quarterback Kaiden Maurer, who is leading the offense for the second season. Thinking back to those first days of practice last season, it is like night and day for Maurer.

"I'm feeling more confident. Last year, I had more nerves and I was learning everything. This year, I have it down and I think a lot of us have it down. I think this year is going to be special," he said. "It is early but I feel like everyone is talking about how we are looking pretty good. I would say we are moving faster than we were last year and everyone is working harder."

Along with Riser and Jacob Blunck in the backfield, Maurer will be looking to connect to junior Zayn Giles on some big passing plays.

"Zayn and Jacob are going to have big years for us. I think our receiving corps is fast and we will be able to outrun people," Maurer said. "Aiden is not much of a juker but it is guaranteed that he is going to get some yards every run. He's going to run you over and out-run you, too."

Unprecedented depth

A huge junior class has Jostes with some unprecedented depth that has just two players penciled in for both offense and defense duties.

"We have 21 juniors and that really added to the depth. If that holds through, they will be the biggest group of seniors we have ever had," Jostes said. "We have a whole bunch of above-average kids which hopefully leads to this depth. In our opinion, 20 of 22 will be playing one way. That's pretty decent for a 2A school. If we can pull it off, it will be the most depth we have ever had."

Riser and senior nose tackle/center Andy Munjoy are the players pulling double-duty for the Trojans. Jostes is confident Riser can meet that physical challenge.

"If it wasn't for the (shortened) COVID season, Aiden would be our all-time leading tackler," Jostes said. "He's got a shot at it, even with missing all those games. He would have shattered our record if he would have had those games."

The Trojans begin their all-Sangamo Conference regular season schedule against Pleasant Plains on the road before hosting Auburn in their home opener in Week 2.

"I think that the (college) camps have really put it into perspective that this is my last season. I'm not taking anything for granted and I'm going all out," Riser said. "I want to come out and show everyone what we can do on offense and defense."