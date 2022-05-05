Watch now: Check out the Central Illinois athletes announcing their college plans

DECATUR – St. Teresa football teammates Denim Cook and Justice Chapman are best friends off the field and on the field, Chapman at offensive lineman often cleared a hole for Cook to explode through at running back.

The two were key pieces for the Bulldogs football team and the pair will get to continue being Bulldog teammates next season after graduation. Cook and Chapman signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday to attend Truman State University and join the Bulldogs football team.

"It makes me feel awesome to play with one of my teammates and keep this thing going," Cook said. "I met Justice when I first came here my freshman year and it is cool to keep knowing him when I leave."

Chapman had initially verbally committed to Olivet Nazarene University but was persuaded to make a change by his experience at Truman State. Truman State competes in the NCAA Division II in the Great Lake Valley Conference, which also includes the University of Illinois Springfield, McKendree University and Quincy University.

"I really liked that they have a winning tradition and I loved the people there," Chapman said. "The other football players were really welcoming and it really helped that Denim went with me. It is going to be a lot easier to adjust to college life with a friend. It is going to be fun to go right back on the field with him."

Cook, a two-time Macon County Player of the Year, ran for 2,493 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. For his career, Cook rumbled for 5,437 yards and scored 76 touchdowns. Chapman was a first-team Central Illinois Conference pick on both sides of the ball last season. On defense, he had 22 tackles for a loss and 90 total tackles, including 9.5 sacks.

Cook will continue at running back at Truman State and Chapman will be a linebacker/end rusher.

"Truman State is a great school and when I went to it, I loved the atmosphere watching the team practice," Cook said. "The coaches are great and it was a nice welcome. I am ready to play."

Another Bulldogs signing on Thursday was wide receiver Tre Spence, who will be joining St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.

"St. Norbert's campus is beautiful. They have a young coaching staff and they seemed very involved and they wanted me there," Spence said. "It is great to go somewhere where I am wanted. The atmosphere was amazing."

Spence was St. Teresa's leading receiver last season with 23 receptions for 587 yards and 12 touchdowns as the team advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.

"I'm blessed to be in this opportunity and to share this with two guys that I grew up with makes it even more memorable," Spence said. "Even though we didn't win state last season, we made many memories."

St. Teresa head football coach Mark Ramsey spoke at the ceremony, expressing his gratitude to the three team leaders.

"I'm going to miss all of them. They have meant the world to me and the program," Ramsey said. "They are not only great players. They are great leaders and great young men and I will miss the heck out of them. They are great people."

Over the last three seasons, the Bulldogs have a 29-3 record and the three players share the same feelings about Ramsey that he does to them.

"Coach Ramsey means the world to me. As a coach and as a person, he has had a great impact on me," Spence said. "He has been a huge influence on my life and he made me a better athlete and a better man. He taught core values that went beyond football."

Other Bulldog football players that recently announced their college plans were lineman Aiden Etchason and receiver Zakhi Hayes. Both will be joining CCIW teams as Etchason will suit up for Millikin University and Hayes will playing for Elmhurst University.

"It shows how much talent we had and how invested our coaches were with us to get us prepared for the next level," Chapman said.

MacArthur's Phillips and Anderson to Parkland

MacArthur boys basketball teammates Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson will be suiting up again together as both have committed to play for Parkland Community College. Phillips averaged 15 points, six assists, three rebounds last season while had 15.7 points, five rebounds and three assists. Both were instrumental in the Generals setting a program record with 26 wins last season.

Cerro Gordo's Brown to LakeLand

Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year Connor Brown will continue his basketball career at LakeLand College next season. Brown averaged 27 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists and was a second-team AP All-State selection last season for the Broncos.

Monticello's Fultz signs with Alabama

Monticello multi-sport standout Renni Fultz signed her National Letter of Intent to join the rowing team at the University of Alabama next season.

Fultz, on outside hitter for the volleyball team, holds school records for kills in a season (403) and total career kills (1,085). As a forward on the basketball team, Fultz grabbed another school record last season with most career rebounds.

Six Maroa-Forsyth's athletes sign

Six Maroa-Forsyth athletes held a signing ceremony on Thursday, announcing their plans to continue to compete in baseball, volleyball, softball and track.

Trojans ace pitcher and clean-up batter Jaxson Grubbs will continue his baseball career with Lewis and Clark Community College. Grubbs has been key for the team starting the season 21-1 this season.

Grubbs picked Lewis and Clark after tagging along on a friend's campus visit.

"One of my buddies was going on a visit and the (head coach Alex Ferguson) said I could come along," Grubbs said. "They had me do a little workout for him and he said he liked what he saw. I loved the campus, it is beautiful. The coaches are awesome and this year is (was Coach Ferguson's) first year, so they are working through it. I'm excited to join the team and make an impact."

Raegan Watts, the libero on the volleyball team will be joining Illinois Wesleyan next season. Watts recorded 357 digs last season, pushing the Trojans to 29 wins and a regional championship last season.

Three Trojans softball players will continue to be teammates at Parkland College. Pitcher Marina Rohman and infielders Payton Roberts and Kaylee Yost announced their intentions to join the Cobras next season.

Marina Rohman is 11-1 on the season and has 98 strikeouts in 80.1 innings pitched. Roberts is hitting .462 this season with four home runs and 37 runs scored. Yost is batting .403 and leads the team with 11 doubles. As a team, the Trojans are 20-7 overall and 7-1 in Sangamo Conference play.

Cori Cavanaugh will continue her track career and Carthage College. Cavanaugh is a middle and long-distance runner the Trojans, competing in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters as well as the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Meridian signings

Meridian' Mekhi Phillips announced his intentions to continue playing basketball for Palo Verde College in Blythe, Calif. As the Hawks point guard, Phillips averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds last season pushing the team to the Class 1A super-sectionals.

In softball, Hawks pitcher Abbi Hackert will continue to play for Olivet Nazarene University. Lizzie and Lucy Snow will be joining the softball team at Illinois College. The Hawks are 18-3 this season and 11-1 in Central Illinois Conference play.

Lincoln signings

A group of 14 Lincoln High School student-athletes recently announced their college intentions.

In baseball, Jacob Baker will be playing for Knox College and Trent Koehler will be joining Lincoln Land Community College.

In football, Railers quarterback Elijah Pollice will continue his career at Illinois College. Scotty Battin III will playing for the University of St. Francis and Tony Gandolfi and Evan Maynard are both joining Eureka College.

Emma Boyd will be joining the Dance program at Illinois College. Allison Woolard will be competing in golf for Blackburn College. Drew Bowman will continue his soccer career at Ozark Christian College. Abbie Glenn will be joining the softball team for Mount Mercy University. Bailee Pineda will be playing tennis for Webster University. Ava Gorens will continue her volleyball career for Heartland Community College.

In track, Garrett Slack will run for Illinois State University and Drake Rutledge will compete in track and cross country for Greenville University.

Other area signings

Sullivan's Del Diepholz announced his intentions to play golf at Sauk Valley Community College.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

