Watch now: Eisenhower football hopes to keep the momentum going under new head coach DaJuan Johnson

DECATUR — Through all the changes Eisenhower football has gone through over the past half decade, one thing has remained consistent: Players running the hills that surround the football field during practice.

Since the 2017 season, the Panthers have had five different head coaches — Drew Wagers, Curtis Graham, Steve Thompson, Lawrence "Moe" Dampeer and, currently, DaJuan Johnson — but those sprints up the steep hills have helped each of those teams prepare.

Johnson, entering his first season as Eisenhower's head coach, has had the team spend some time on the hills, but he has also upped it a notch with something new he calls the "mega stairs."

"It is running up every stairs in the stadium and that is the new tradition. The mega stairs is something we throw in there when we are doing something I call 'weathering the storm,'" Johnson said. "That's when you think practice is over or you think the game is over and then something happens. Or if you think you have the game won, something happens and now all of a sudden you have to buckle up and your back is up against the wall and you have to push through."

Although Johnson is new to the head coaching position, he first became an assistant at Eisenhower in 2012. After taking a few years away, Johnson returned as an assistant four seasons ago, so he brings a steadiness to a program that is craving it.

"I wanted to bring a good overall experience to the kids and some consistency with them as well," Johnson said. "Most of the kids I have known since they were freshmen and they have had four different coaches since then. I want to develop that consistency."

Wagers led the Panthers to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016, but the program has struggled to win since, posting a 2-40 record over the past five seasons. Dampeer led the team to its first victory since 2017 in Week 9 last season against Springfield Lanphier, and the momentum of that win has carried over to fall practices.

"That was very important and it was groundbreaking since we hadn't won a game in a while," Johnson said. "Being a part of that and doing what we had to do to get to that point was big for us, and we can to capitalize on that."

At quarterback, Johnson is looking at two seniors to compete for the position in Aryion Stanley and Darion Alexander. Stanley is taller and right-handed, while Alexander, a transfer from St. Teresa, is quick and left-handed.

"I'm looking for Aryion to stand out for us at quarterback and also defensive end. We don't know yet who will lead and we want them to compete," Johnson said. "The judgement is still out and we will see how their work ethic is. It is exciting to have two weapons."

Other players Johnson is depending on for big performances from are junior wide receiver Gary Garner and senior linebacker Gavyn Noblitt.

"Football-wise, we are young, but age-wise we aren't too bad. I believe we have 10 seniors but just a few have played in a varsity games," Johnson said. "I'm a dedication and hard work kind of guy. Work ethic is everything for me. I feel that I am a skill-developing coach. We want to develop players and their skills. I feel like I am more of a student first, athlete second coach."

A key goal for Johnson is increasing participation numbers after the team had to forfeit their spring 2021 season because of low numbers.

"Getting more kids to come out and play is important. That is getting a lot better for us and there are a lot of kids that want to come out and play for us. I believe we are going to get a good chunk of kids coming out when school starts (on Aug. 15)," Johnson said. "The kids that are coming out, their work ethic has been a pleasant surprise. They are getting ready and they are standing on our motto which is 'The Panther Way.' They are buying into the code of conduct and what we are expecting from them."

The Panthers open their 2022 season at home against Springfield High on Aug. 26 and travel to Rochester in Week 2.