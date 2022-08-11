 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watch now: Eisenhower football hopes to keep the momentum going under new head coach DaJuan Johnson

  • 0

DECATUR — Through all the changes Eisenhower football has gone through over the past half decade, one thing has remained consistent: Players running the hills that surround the football field during practice. 

Since the 2017 season, the Panthers have had five different head coaches — Drew Wagers, Curtis Graham, Steve Thompson, Lawrence "Moe" Dampeer and, currently, DaJuan Johnson — but those sprints up the steep hills have helped each of those teams prepare. 

DaJuan Johnson Aryion Stanley Darion Alexander

Eisenhower head football coach DeJuan Johnson (second from left) watching quarterbacks Aryion Stanley (left) and Darion Alexander (right) during practice on Tuesday. 

Johnson, entering his first season as Eisenhower's head coach, has had the team spend some time on the hills, but he has also upped it a notch with something new he calls the "mega stairs."

Recommended for you…

"It is running up every stairs in the stadium and that is the new tradition. The mega stairs is something we throw in there when we are doing something I call 'weathering the storm,'" Johnson said. "That's when you think practice is over or you think the game is over and then something happens. Or if you think you have the game won, something happens and now all of a sudden you have to buckle up and your back is up against the wall and you have to push through."

Eisenhower football

Eisenhower football linemen run drills on Tuesday at fall practice. 

Although Johnson is new to the head coaching position, he first became an assistant at Eisenhower in 2012. After taking a few years away, Johnson returned as an assistant four seasons ago, so he brings a steadiness to a program that is craving it. 

"I wanted to bring a good overall experience to the kids and some consistency with them as well," Johnson said. "Most of the kids I have known since they were freshmen and they have had four different coaches since then. I want to develop that consistency."

Eisenhower football

Eisenhower football receivers take part in football practices on Tuesday. 

Wagers led the Panthers to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016, but the program has struggled to win since, posting a 2-40 record over the past five seasons. Dampeer led the team to its first victory since 2017 in Week 9 last season against Springfield Lanphier, and the momentum of that win has carried over to fall practices. 

"That was very important and it was groundbreaking since we hadn't won a game in a while," Johnson said. "Being a part of that and doing what we had to do to get to that point was big for us, and we can to capitalize on that."

At quarterback, Johnson is looking at two seniors to compete for the position in Aryion Stanley and Darion Alexander. Stanley is taller and right-handed, while Alexander, a transfer from St. Teresa, is quick and left-handed. 

Aryion Stanley

Eisenhower football quarterback Aryion Stanley (left) throws during practice on Tuesday. 

"I'm looking for Aryion to stand out for us at quarterback and also defensive end. We don't know yet who will lead and we want them to compete," Johnson said. "The judgement is still out and we will see how their work ethic is. It is exciting to have two weapons."

Other players Johnson is depending on for big performances from are junior wide receiver Gary Garner and senior linebacker Gavyn Noblitt.

Gary Garner

Eisenhower wide receiver Gary Garner (left) runs routes during practice on Tuesday. 

"Football-wise, we are young, but age-wise we aren't too bad. I believe we have 10 seniors but just a few have played in a varsity games," Johnson said. "I'm a dedication and hard work kind of guy. Work ethic is everything for me. I feel that I am a skill-developing coach. We want to develop players and their skills. I feel like I am more of a student first, athlete second coach." 

A key goal for Johnson is increasing participation numbers after the team had to forfeit their spring 2021 season because of low numbers. 

Eisenhower football linemen.

Eisenhower football lineman workout at fall practice on Tuesday. 

"Getting more kids to come out and play is important. That is getting a lot better for us and there are a lot of kids that want to come out and play for us. I believe we are going to get a good chunk of kids coming out when school starts (on Aug. 15)," Johnson said. "The kids that are coming out, their work ethic has been a pleasant surprise. They are getting ready and they are standing on our motto which is 'The Panther Way.' They are buying into the code of conduct and what we are expecting from them." 

The Panthers open their 2022 season at home against Springfield High on Aug. 26 and travel to Rochester in Week 2. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Eisenhower 2022 Schedule

W1 - vs. Springfield High

W2 - at Rochester

W3 - vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

W4 - at MacArthur

W5 - vs. Normal University

W6 - at Jacksonville

W7 - at Springfield Lanphier

W8 - vs. Springfield Southeast

W9 - at Chatham Glenwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals

Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals

Former sports superstar Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May. Jackson's rare success in pro football and baseball made him one of the greatest athletes of his generation. The donation was previously anonymous, but Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he felt compelled to support the victims’ families after the loss of so many children. He says he felt a personal connection to the city he’s driven through many times. Uvalde has been a regular stop for a bite to eat or groceries before a long drive farther west to visit a friend’s ranch on hunting trips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News