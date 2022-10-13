Watch now: Pana's offense continues to improve as they fight for South Central Conference title

PANA — Pana football's Week 1 performance wasn't the way the Panthers wanted to start off the 2022 season.

Facing their top conference rival Vandalia to open the season, the Vandals won 34-10 as Pana's offense struggled to find any momentum.

Pana football coach Trevor Higgins could tell in fall practices that players thought the wins would come naturally again, just as they had in previous seasons.

"I felt like in the preseason there was a feeling in practice that we were going through the motions because we are Pana and we win a lot of games," Higgins said. "I challenged them at the beginning to work harder and I think that loss showed them that they have to put in the work. We can't coast through the season and expect our natural ability to win us games.

"There are two different groups, one takes a loss like that and lays it down for the season and coast. This team didn't do that, they choose option two which is work even harder."

Part of the challenge in Week 1 was getting a handle on a new offensive system that was focused on the running ability of senior quarterback Max Lynch, the H&R's Area Football Player of the Year in 2021.

"When you lose a group of seniors like we did from last year's team (that made the 2A quarterfinals), you sit down and figure out who you have coming back. It's no secret that Max is a running quarterback, so we had some different formations and different ways to get him out in space," Higgins said. "Each week it improves and last week (against Greenville) was probably our most well-put-together games execution-wise. You love as a coach, when you are playing your best ball at the end of the season."

Lynch has developed into the leading rusher in the H&R coverage area with 1,508 yards on the ground that includes four games of 200-plus yards. He ran for 318 and five touchdowns against Greenville in Week 7.

"Since I was playing running back in JFL, I've learned a lot about carrying the ball. (Our offensive line) are some big boys but they are quick, too. I don't think I have ever seen anyone move as fast as our line does. Our pulling guards get off of the ball quick," Lynch said. "I think our run game sets up the pass and we have some super athletic receivers out there. Adding the running to our game has helped us get better all around."

To go along with respectable passing numbers (718 yards, seven TDs), Lynch has 2,226 total yards and 26 scores. On average, he accounts for 318 yards of offense a game.

"What is great about Max is that he's got speed and we try to get him on the outside but he is not scared to run between the tackles and he can find a lane," Higgins said. "That opens up the entire playbook and it is not just sweep, sweep, sweep. It is nice to have that and whenever we need to throw, he can do that as well. He's great to have as a quarterback."

Clearing some space for Lynch are senior backs Evan Swisher (382 yards, four TDs) and Monte Weddle (165 yards, six TDs).

"I don't know how that kid does the things he does," Swisher said of Lynch. "I wish I could do it but there is no one quite like him. He is special."

Swisher leads the defense with 81 total tackles including six tackles for a loss.

"That is four years of working hard and being in the system and knowing where the ball is going. When you know the overall game and the game plan, Evan puts himself in the spots to make tackles," Higgins said. "He is our quarterback on defense and so he's an important part of our team."

With the team's improvement since then, Swisher doesn't think that team that played Week 1 was the same Panthers team.

"That wasn't the actual Pana Panthers. That game was a fluke. We got things figured out and we are back to what we all know now," Swisher said. "I think we have improved tremendously over the course of the season and if you look at us at the beginning of the season and now, we are a completely new team."

The Panthers have won six games in a row since the Vandalia loss and face their biggest challenge of the season in Week 8 when they host undefeated Virden North Mac on Friday.

North Mac left the Sangamo Conference last season and joined the South Central, giving the conference 10 teams. North Mac has had an immediate impact, going 7-0 and averaging 41 points.

North Mac's defense has allowed just one opponent to score more than one touchdown and allows five points per game.

"I see speed from them and they look as fast as we did last year. I think they are very well coached," Higgins said. "Every position, you can tell they never take breaks and that's what you expect from an undefeated team. I've told our guys that they are going to throw some punches and we have to take that and throws some back instead of laying down."

North Mac also features a talented dual-threat quarterback in senior Kaden Brown. Brown is 39-for-61 for 518 yards passing and seven touchdowns while running for 730 yards and six more scores as the Panthers leading rusher. Seniors Joe Reinhart (377 yards, nine TDs) and Reed Lewis (344 yards, six TDs) are also running threats. Senior Logan Hammann is the leading receiving target with 19 catches for 310 yards and three scores.

"(On Friday,) this place is going to be rocking with a packed house and a playoff atmosphere. It is going to be a great test for our kids right before the playoffs start.

Virden North Mac (7-0) at Pana (6-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: North Mac Pana defeated Greenville 55-19.

LAST MEETING: This is the first meeting between the teams as South Central Conference rivals.

NEXT WEEK: North Mac hosts Staunton in Week 9. Pana hosts Carlinville.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For North Mac, Kaden Brown (QB), Zane Hogan (RB), Joe Reinhart (RB/LB), Reed Lewis (RB), Logan Hammann (WR), Joe June (LB), Cade Etter (DL). For Pana, Max Lynch (QB), Evan Swisher (RB/LB), Monte Weddle (RB/LB), Haden Stark (WR/CB), Ace Armstrong (WR/FS).

NOTES: It is a battle between two teams dubbed "Panthers" as North Mac goes to Pana on Friday. Since the school's formation before the 2010 season, North Mac has made the playoffs eight times in 11 seasons. It has flipped back and forth between Class 3A and 2A during that period. ... Pana has qualified for the playoffs each year (no playoffs in 2021 spring season) under head coach Trevor Higgins' tenure that started in 2016. During that period, the team has a 58-11 record.