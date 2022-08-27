Week 1 high school notebook: Shelbyville runs over Toledo Cumberland to win season opener

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett had missed the feeling of getting a season off on the right foot but his team was able to do that against Toledo Cumberland on Friday.

"It had been several years since we had a Week 1 win and we wanted to get a fast start. We were able to control the tempo of the game," Duckett said. "I'm proud of the guys because you won't really know what you have until you get out there Week 1. They battled and fought and got the win."

The Rams wore down the Pirates, who finished 8-2 last season, and put up 24 points in the fourth quarter to win 38-14 at home.

"We ran the ball very well and we had 249 yards rushing," Duckett said. "We wore on them a little bit and we had a decent-size line that was a little bigger than they were. By the fourth quarter, we were able to run more and take over the game."

Rams senior Wil Fox had a team-high 112 yards rushing and a touchdown. Senior Ty Brachbill had 56 yards on the ground and added 72 yards receiving. Junior quarterback Brody Boehm had 65 yards rushing and ran in four touchdowns.

"We knew Brody was going to be a good runner and he played receiver for us last year," Duckett said. "Wil Fox had his first game action as a running back and he did a fantastic job. He did what we needed to do and he ground out the dirty yards. Ty is our speedy guy who had some big carries for us, too."

Boehm also had a big impact on the defensive side by grabbing an interception while at free safety.

"Brody is taller at 6-4, so it is hard to throw the deeper ball against him. He reads the ball really well and is really aggressive," Duckett said. "For his first game at quarterback at the varsity level, he handled it well."

Cola War lessons

In the battle of two quarterbacks taking over their team's offense, Tuscola's Jordan Quinn was able to get the best of Arcola's Tanner Thomas in the Warriors 30-14 win on Friday. Although, Thomas was personally able to snag Quinn's one interception of the game.

"Before the game, I was amped more than anything. Of course I was a little nervous for the Cola Wars and my first career start," Quinn said. "But I knew what our team was capable of and I knew we were going to come out and play well."

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Hunter Branca had a strong game and was Quinn's favorite target with four receptions for 68 yards and he added a rushing touchdown.

"There were times I thought we were pretty sharp. I feel like we have the opportunity to be very productive offensively this season," Tuscola head coach Andy Romine said. "(Hunter) is explosive and athletic. He's a kid that (came late to football) and his climb up the mountain has been a slow one. You can see over the past 10-12 games, his confidence is catching up with his athleticism and that's a big deal."

If there is a team that can bounce back from a tough loss, it is Arcola. The Purple Riders were Lincoln Prairie Conference champions last season after rattling off nine consecutive wins following an 0-2 start.

"This is a new group of kids and a new team but hopefully they have the same mindset and bounce back from loses and put things together," Arcola head coach Nick Lindsey said. " I think this team is going to be OK if they continue to move in the right direction."

St. T holds Effingham scoreless

Class 2A No. 2 St. Teresa kept Effingham scoreless in their Week 1 game, winning 18-0 on Friday on the road.

The Bulldogs defense got the team on the board first with a pick-6 interception return by linebacker Royce Harper in the first quarter.

Quarterback Joe Brummer connected with Brycen Hendrix for a touchdown in the second quarter and then threw a 49-yard strike to Jeremy Walker another TD in the third quarter.

Brummer was 13-for-19 for 174 yards and Harper led the running attack with 80 yards on 12 carries. Walker led the team with 92 yards receiving.

On the defensive side, Elijah Wills had 10 tackles, including three for a loss.

St. Teresa plays at home next week for the first time on their new turf field against Belleville Althoff Catholic.

Maroa overpowers Plains

Maroa-Forsyth had two outstanding performances from their two quarterbacks Kaiden Maurer and Jack Horve, as the Trojans got out fast against Pleasant Plains to win 61-12.

Maurer started and threw two touchdowns, a 66-yard strike to Braxton Mitchell and a 19-yard score to Jacob Blunck. Horve threw two touchdowns of his own, including a 90-yard score to Blunck and a 24-yard TD to Zayn Giles.

Horve finished 11-for-16 for 255 yards and Maurer was 7-for-9 for 148 yards.

Blunck led the running attack with 58 yards and Aiden Riser added 43 yards and three touchdowns. Blunck had 114 yards receiving and Giles finished at 100 yards for the game.

The Trojans face Auburn at home in their Week 2 matchup.

LSA tops St. Thomas More

Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski held off the challenge of St. Thomas More junior running back Peace Bumba on Saturday, to win their 8-man football season opener 30-14 at home.

"To me, he might be the best football athlete in the state in 8-man," LSA head coach Jordan Hopman said. "He's a high character individual and I wish he was graduating so we wouldn't have to play him again. He's is going to do great things."

The running attack led by Lleyton Miller and KC Kaufmann had the Lions up 16-8 at halftime. Miller added two more touchdowns in the second half to give LSA the 16-point win.

"Our motto is "get four" and KC did a good job in his first game starting," Hopman said. "Lleyton had a great performance and by the end everyone was tired. That's something we will have to correct."

Saturday's game is one of five LSA games that won't be played on Friday nights because of the Illinois football referee shortage.

"We could have delayed to later tonight (on Saturday) or we could have held off until Monday. We kept an eye on the weather and thought this was best," Hopman said.

After Week 1, Thursday games were also an option for the team, who hope efforts to recruit more referees is successful.

"It stinks but the referee shortage is a real thing and it is happening everywhere, not just Illinois," Hopman said. "Hopefully more people can join up. It is a thankless job and I appreciate the guys that come out and do it for us."