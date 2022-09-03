Week 2 high school notebook: Mount Zion's Brayden Trimble is on everyone's radar after huge game

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion receiver Brayden Trimble isn't going to be able to sneak up on opposing teams anymore.

The sophomore receiver missed much of his freshman season with a broken collarbone and although he turned heads as a medalist in the long jump at the Class 2A state track meet in the spring, he officially arrived as a dangerous receiving weapon for the Braves on Friday against Mattoon.

Trimble couldn't be tackled in the open field as he connected with quarterback Makobi Adams on 11 catches for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

"I'm feeling tired but I'm so happy that we won," Trimble said. "Everyone was clicking tonight. Every throws was good and the runs were good. That was a great game for Makobi and he's improving each week."

Mount Zion is deep with weapons this season. In Week 1, Trimble was limited to one catch for 15 yards against Bartonville Limestone and it was teammate Grant McAtee's time to shine with a 127-yard performance and three touchdowns.

Last week, Jayger Damarin led the team with 117 yards rushing and a touchdown. Damarin missed much of the Mattoon game with an foot injury and Bryson Richardson picked up the slack, rushing for 103 yards in Week 2.

"I don't know what the difference was tonight," Trimble said. "We play together as a team and so I really don't worry about (the stats) and all that stuff. I just want to win."

Adams is making his argument as the top quarterback in Macon County, throwing for 518 yards and nine touchdowns over two games this season.

"I thought Makobi played well tonight but he did miss some throws," Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton said. "He had a good week of practice and he celebrated his 16th birthday today so it was pretty awesome for him to have a big game on his day. He is getting better and better and is a super smart kid."

Trimble credits his track and field training with improving his explosiveness on the football field and Etherton believes fans are just starting to see what he is capable of.

"(Brayden) was super talented as a freshman and is a pheromonal athlete. Tonight, he made some great catches and made some kids miss," Etherton said. "He's elusive. His ceiling is extremely high and he is just getting there. It is going to be fun to watch him the next couple years."

Mount Zion faces defending Apollo Conference champions Mahomet-Seymour at home in Week 3. The Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Effingham 35-14 on Friday and are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in the latest AP poll.

Sullivan wins again

Sullivan-Okaw Valley continues to impress this season as the Redskins improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season after a 42-27 win over Nokomis on the road.

Sullivan led 28-14 at halftime and kept the Redskins at a distance in the second half to secure the win.

Sullivan quarterback Cooper Christensen powered the offense through the air with 225 yards passing, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Four different receiver caught scores — Kyle Corkill, Aiden Ballinger, Hudson Ruppert and Kaden Guest — and Corkill led the group with 82 yards receiving. The running attack was limited for Sullivan as Aian Fryman led with 26 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

In Week 3, the Redskins will have another test as undefeated Tuscola (2-0) comes to Sullivan. The Warriors defeated Toledo Cumberland, 40-22, at home on Friday.

Central A&M wins big

Central A&M defeated Marshall 49-0 on the road on Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Running back Colby Morrison was a scoring machine for the Raiders, scoring five touchdowns in the first half as Central A&M led 35-0.

Morrison finished with six scores, five rushing and one off a lateral as the first half ended. He had 156 yards on 15 carries.

Central A&M junior Carter Thomas was a threat on both sides of the ball. He intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble, caught a pass for 47 yards and completed 3-of-4 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders (2-0) host St. Teresa (2-0) next Friday in their Central Illinois Conference opener.

Quick hits

MacArthur took an early lead and kept it close in the first half against Class 6A No. 7 Chatham Glenwood on Friday. Generals quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones ran in a three-yard touchdown in the first to lead 6-0. He connected with Azarion Richardson on a seven-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Generals up 13-6 with 7:15 left before the half. The second half was all Titans as they scored 40 unanswered points to win 53-13. The Generals (1-1) travel to Springfield Lanphier (0-2) next Friday.

St. Teresa's offense put on a show on Friday, winning their home opener on their new turf field 54-0 against Belleville Althoff Catholic. Senior Royce Harper ran for 223 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns, while three other Bulldogs — Joe Brummer, Elijah Wills and Jaccarion Jones — scored rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Brummer was 19-for-29 for 254 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jeremy Walker led the Bulldogs receivers with 153 yards and two scores. Brycen Hendrix and Billy Guyse added receiving touchdowns. Amare Wallace led St. T with nine tackles and Matt Brummer and Monty Snyder each had interceptions.