Week 3 high school notebook: St. Teresa's Jeremy Walker and Ja'Carrion Jones had big moments

It is always a unique homecoming for St. Teresa head football coach Mark Ramsey when the Bulldogs face off against Central A&M in Moweaqua, as they did on Friday in Week 3.

Ramsey started coaching at Moweaqua High School during the 1983 season and after Central A&M High School opened, Ramsey led the team to the school's first state title in 1997.

Ramsey left the program in 2012 and became St. Teresa's head coach in 2016, after three seasons at Shelbyville. Central A&M honored the most successful football coach ever in the Herald & Review area by naming its field after Ramsey, giving Friday's game some added incentive for St. Teresa players.

"I told the kids that (tonight's game) is about them, it's not about me," Ramsey said. "I did have a nice career here of 30 years and this is my home."

The Bulldogs responded with big play after big play as Ramsey's squad won 48-7 in the final Central Illinois Conference matchup between the teams.

"I thought A&M came out and played hard. They picked up some first downs and ate up a lot of clock early," Ramsey said. "I thought their kids ran the ball hard and we were fortunately able to capitalize on some early turnovers. We had a big play on a reverse and then the interception (pick-6) return. It piled up on them quick."

Among the highlights was an end-around to Jeremy Walker on a handoff from running back Royce Harper that turned into a 75-yard touchdown. Harper already had two touchdowns in the game and the Raiders defense bit towards him, allowing Walker to take it all the way on the opposite side of the field.

"Shout out to (St. T quarterback Joe Brummer) for a pancake block because without him, I never would have gotten it," Walker said. "I just saw that hole and I ran it for a touchdown."

Power back

Junior defensive lineman and running back Ja'Carrion Jones was impressive on Friday, frequently disrupting the Raider's attempts at developing an inside run game.

As a lead blocker for Harper, Jones' presence at 5-9, 250 pounds can clear defenders and make a lane.

"He is a really really strong kid at nose tackle. He's a handful," Ramsey said. "We tried to get him in the backfield some and let him block and run. He does a good job at both."

All that work at blocking paid off in the third quarter when Jones ran in a 7-yard rushing touchdown — his second score of the season.

"Ja'Carrion is all about power and being strong," Walker said. "He is up the belly, going straight ahead and no one can tackle him."

Meridian upends W-L in OT

After rallying Meridian from down seven in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Meridian quarterback Roy Ralston wouldn't be denied.

Ralston had scored on a quarterback keeper on fourth down on the Hawks' first overtime possession, but they were called for holding, pushing Meridian all the way back to the 18 to retry fourth down.

Meridian first-year head coach Kyle Sparks called a pass play, but after taking the snap and not finding an open receiver, Ralston had to score the touchdown himself.

"It just opened up on the left side and Roy took it in himself," Sparks said. "At first I was thinking: Throw the ball, throw the ball. And then when it opened, I was: OK, run the ball. He scored two fourth down touchdowns in a row."

The Cardinals' overtime attempt at scoring was stopped and Meridian (1-2) picked up its first win of the season, 35-28, following losses to El Paso Gridley and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

"I was really excited for the team because we really needed that one," Sparks said. "We started out 0-2 and it is never fun to start out 0-3. It was a hard-fought win and the kids rallied to it and never gave up. Their confidence never wavered. "

A key difference for Sparks in the win was his team's ability to cut out the major penalties, which hampered them the first two weeks.

"The penalties were not eliminated entirely but the ones we had were smaller ones. They rose to that occasion and we challenged them this week to play the game the right way and keep it clean," Sparks said. "We had 50 yards in penalties to 120 yards the week before."

Maroa improves to 3-0

The two quarterback setup for Maroa-Forsyth continues to give dividends as Kaiden Maurer and Jack Horve combined for four passing touchdowns and running back Aiden Riser ran in two scores as the Trojans defeated Petersburg PORTA 56-8.

Maurer was 7-for-8 for 145 years and two touchdowns and added 63 yards rushing and another score. Horve was 5-for-7 for 87 yards with two scores and 43 yards rushing.

Riser only had to run it five time for 68 yards and two scores. He led the team with eight tackles, two for a loss.

Trojans receiver Jacob Blunck, Braxton Mitchell, Mitch Williams and Laron McCloud each had receiving touchdowns.

Maroa (3-0) hosts Riverton (0-3) in Week 3.

Shelbyville remains undefeated

Shelbyville kept its offense moving on Friday, beating Clinton 40-10 at home in their CIC opener.

Rams quarterback Brody Boehm threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the team improved to 3-0, 1-0 CIC.

Boehm connected with Ty Brachbill on the two passing scores and running back Wil Fox added a rushing score.

Brody Hancock led the defense with nine tackles, including two for a loss.

Shelbyville travels to undefeated Tuscola (3-0, 1-0) in Week 4. Clinton hosts Central A&M (2-1, 0-1) next week.

Quick hits

After a challenging loss to Chatham Glenwood in Week 2, the MacArthur (2-1) was able to rebound with a big 49-6 win on the road over Springfield Lanphier (0-3). Eisenhower hosted Class 4A No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, losing 63-0. The Generals (2-1) host the Panthers (0-3) next week in the Decatur city game at 5 p.m. next Friday.

Mount Zion (2-1, 0-1 Apollo) kept it close early but were unable to put any points on the board in the second half, falling 49-14 to Mahomet-Seymour (3-0, 1-0 Apollo). Braves quarterback Makobi Adams was 17-for-34 for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brayden Trimble led receivers with 86 yards receiving on 10 catches.