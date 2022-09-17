Week 4 high school rewind: MacArthur honors undefeated 1972 Generals team during Decatur city game

DECATUR -- The MacArthur football team had a surprise in store on Friday.

When the Generals team captains came out for the coin toss before their Decatur city game with Eisenhower everything looked normal.

The four players — Rodrick Millsap, Brylan McHood-Jones, Azarion Richardson and Jamari Tennin — were dressed in their typical home dark blue jerseys. The players then returned to the locker room for the team's entrance to Bob Matheson Field, but as the squad emerged, something was different.

MacArthur head coach Derek Spates led the team to the field sporting powder blue jerseys, a throwback to the colors worn by the Generals' 1972 undefeated 8-0-1 season.

Members of that team were on hand at the game to be honored for their inclusion into the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame on the 50th anniversary of their remarkable season.

"To the 1972 team, I think it meant the world to them. They didn't know we were coming out in those jerseys and some of them said their mouths dropped open and they were almost in tears," Spates said. "These are the first time we have worn there in (a long time). I believe as a former MacArthur football player myself, you have to honor those guys who come before you and we wanted to honor them in that manner."

Friday's jerseys featured a gold-colored "72" on the front and an "UNDEFEATED" on the back side's name plate.

That 1972 team, which was coached by Matheson, is one of two undefeated teams in DPS history. In the Generals' game with Eisenhower that season, they orchestrated a come-from-behind victory to win on a 68-yard punt return by Jerry Muse to remain undefeated.

There wasn't a dynamic comeback on Friday, as MacArthur controlled Eisenhower, winning 33-0. Generals quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones had four touchdowns, including three rushing, to power the offense.

"The offensive line and the receivers blocking were great. It was a collective effort that led to touchdowns for me, but it could have been anyone out there," McHood-Jones said.

The senior is a transfer from Argenta-Oreana this season and has found the transition to be better than he expected.

"We are doing great and our chemistry has exceeded everything I thought it would be. With me being a transfer QB, I didn't know how it was going to be. I feel like we are really starting to jell these last two games," McHood-Jones said. "The guys have been great and the transition has really been seamless. At school, there is a lot of camaraderie and I know a lot of guys have my back."

The Generals (3-1) head to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (4-0) next week to play Class 4A's No. 1 team.

"They are the best that there is. It is going to be the biggest test we will have had this season and the biggest test we are going to have. Don't count us out," McHood-Jones said.

Shelbyville runs over No. 7 Tuscola

The Shelbyville offense was explosive again on Friday as the Rams ran for nearly 300 yards as they defeated Tuscola 40-6, to remain undefeated.

Quarterback Brody Boehm had five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) and ran for 168 yards on 19 carries. Boehm was 6-for-10 passing for 167 yards. Running back Wil Fox had 107 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

"Offensively, we were able to move the ball and we ran the ball effectively. We mixed in some passes and got a few big plays out of that as well," Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett said. "Brody had a great game and we ran the ball a little bit more than we had the last week or two."

Senior receiver Ty Brachbill finished with five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Kade Allen had 65 yards receiving and a score.

Shelbyville was able to limit Tuscola's offense to 64 yards rushing and 51 yards passing. Linebacker Brody Hancock led the Rams with seven tackles for a loss.

"We played a pretty good game, especially defensively. We had a pretty good game plan coming in and the kids followed through," Duckett said. "We were successful in terms of stopping them from getting any momentum going. Brody made a lot of tackles and it seemed like he was constantly making plays in the backfield. It was across the board a great effort."

Shelbyville (4-0) hosts Warrensburg-Latham (2-2) in Week 5. Tuscola (3-1) goes to Central A&M (3-1) next week.

Maroa scores 77 against Riverton

Maroa-Forsyth gave up an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open their Week 4 game with Riverton but then it was all Trojans as they scored 10 rushing touchdowns in a 77-7 victory.

Running back Aidan Riser led the scoring with four rushing scores (and one receiving) on just seven carries for 22 yards. Jaylen Kacsir had a team-high 98 yards and had two touchdowns. Jacob Blunck had two rushing touchdowns and Kaiden Maurer and Andre Harden each had one score.

At quarterback, Maurer was 11-for-15 for 214 yards and a touchdown. Jack Horve was 7-for-11 for 105 yards.

The Trojans (4-0) are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A behind No. 2 St. Teresa and No. 1 Wilmington. Maroa plays at Pittsfield in Week 5.

Quick hits

Class 2A No. 2 St. Teresa improved to 4-0 with a 62-0 win over Meridian on Friday. The Bulldogs runners ran for a combined 286 yards, led by 74 yards and two TDs from Royce Harper. Quarterback Joe Brummer was 5-for-6 for 147 yards passing and a touchdown.

Mount Zion beat Taylorville on Friday, 21-6, to improve to 3-1. Braves quarterback Makobi Adams was 20-for-23 for 119 yards passing and two touchdowns (one each to receivers Brayden Trimble and Grant McAtee). Mount Zion hosts Lincoln in Week 5.

After trailing 6-0 going into the fourth quarter, Central A&M scored two touchdowns to beat Clinton, 13-6, on Friday. Raiders quarterback Drew Damery hit Colby Morrison for a 39-yard touchdown pass on fourth down for the first score and Damery hit Maddix Plain on a 3-yard TD pass to solidify the victory. Morrison had a game-high 117 yards rushing and Damery was 8-for-14 for 97 yards and two scores.

After a tough loss to Tuscola in Week 3, Sullivan/Okaw Valley (3-1) bounced back with a 50-7 win on the road at Warrensburg-Latham. Sullivan hosts Meridian in Week 5.