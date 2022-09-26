Week 5 high school rewind: Mount Zion passing game uninterrupted by non-stop rainfall

MOUNT ZION — Friday's football game between Mount Zion and Lincoln could just have well been played on an ark than a football field.

Steady rain came down throughout until deep into the fourth quarter of the Apollo Conference battle but the Braves passing game never slowed down.

Mount Zion quarterback Makobi Adams finished the soggy night 13-for-21 for 329 yards and five touchdowns, winning big 41-14.

"It really started coming down pregame and the whole time in the locker room and on the field we were encouraging each other," Adams said. "We knew in the game we were going to give it are all and the weather didn't matter. We are going to do what we do."

Adams was able to feed each of his key receivers, spreading out touchdowns to Brayden Trimble, Grant McAtee and Jacob Harvey. Trimble finished with three touchdowns and 148 yards receiving and McAtee added 126 yards and one score. Harvey had 45 yards and one TD.

"My first few passes were a little shaky but after that I felt pretty good. My receivers were going up and catching good balls and making plays. That's what we like to see," Adams said. "I think all of them played very well, be it catching passes or blocking for their friends."

Through five games, Adams, a junior, has 1,139 yards passing and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions. As the Braves' starting QB his sophomore season, Adams had his season cut short after suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

"Makobi is really maturing, getting better and understanding the offense. He understands what we want to do. He only played three games last year before getting hurt and now we are five games in and he's getting a grasp of it," Etherton said. "We are able to add more and more things (to the offense) each week. He understands what defenses are doing and he's able to take advantage of what they are giving us. He does a good job of not getting greedy and going deep every time."

The Braves led 21-14 at halftime and kept the Railers off of the scoreboard in the second half. The Railers' standout running back Kion Carson was limited to 58 yards on the ground on 13 carries but he was able to break a 56-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Darren Stevens.

"Lincoln is built offensively for this kind of weather. They run the ball a lot and they don't really throw it," Etherton said. "Kion Carson is lightning and he is pretty special. Our kids executed and we created some big plays. I was proud that our kids didn't flinch with the bad weather."

The Braves are a game behind Mahomet-Seymour in the Apollo Conference race, after losing to the Bulldogs in Week 3.

"I think we are getting better from this summer and from two weeks ago," Etherton said. "We want to keep getting better and Lincoln can do a tricky offense and I think defensively our staff did a great job and had our kids tuned in and ready to go."

Playoff eligible teams

Maroa-Forsyth, Shelbyville and St. Teresa each became playoff eligible by picking up their fifth wins of the season on Friday.

Maroa, the No. 3 team in Class 2A, took a quick 28-6 lead in the first quarter on Pittsfield and cruised to victory, 42-12. Running back Aidan Riser continued to show his ability to get in the end zone, scoring three rushing and one receiving touchdown on 125 total yards (71 rushing and 49 receiving). Quarterback Kaiden Maurer threw for 167 yards and a score and ran for 76 more and one TD. Jacob Blunck had a team-high 81 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Shelbyville shutout Warrensburg-Latham 46-0 and was led by quarterback Brody Boehm, who had three passing and one rushing touchdown. Boehm finished with 63 yards rushing and 109 yards passing. Running back Wil Fox had 71 yards rushing and receiver Kade Allen led the team with 57 yards passing and a score.

The Bulldogs had another big offensive game, defeating Clinton 49-7. Shelbyville, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, and St. Teresa, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, remain the only undefeated CIC teams and meet in Week 8 in Decatur.

LSA moves to 5-0

The Decatur Lutheran/Mount Pulaski 8-man football team remained undefeated on the season after winning a wild shootout with Milledgeville, 58-56, on Friday.

The Lions led 26-22 after one quarter and things were tied 38-38 at halftime. LSA took a two-point lead, 46-44, at the end of the third quarter and they were able to keep the lead when both teams scored 12 points in the fourth for a 58-56 final.

Running back Lleyton Miller rewrote the school's record books with 583 yards rushing on 33 carries and eight touchdowns. He also threw LSA's two passing attempts and connected on a 15-yard passing touchdown to KC Kaufmann. In total, the Lions had 676 yards of total offense.

The Lions (5-0) are now playoff eligible and face South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville co-op in Week 6 on Saturday at 6 p.m. at home.

Cumberland takes LPC lead

Ross McBride scampered into the end zone with under three minutes to go and Cumberland rode home with a 38-28 win over Arcola (2-3) to move to 3-0 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play.

That result seemed like a formality with the Pirates up 31-7 late in the third, but the Purple Riders fought back and their comeback attempt gave Cumberland (3-2) all it could handle.

A rushing score from Tanner Thomas and a two-point conversion cut the lead to 16. The next possession, on a fourth-and-inches, Arcola jumped all over Cumberland’s pitch play to force a turnover on downs.

Thomas threw for a score a couple of plays later before a failed two-point conversion. Then an onside kick in the pouring rain slipped through the hands of a Cumberland return man and bounced onto the turf and in the arms of an Arcola player with 7:35 left.

Two minutes later Thomas was in the end zone again with a 2-yard run and Cumberland’s lead was 31-28 with 5:35 left. Thomas finished with three total scores.

Thomas had the Pirates on the ropes after a couple mistakes, but veteran players righted the ship.

"You just kind of felt the momentum switch and that's what happens in high school football," Cumberland coach Lucas Watkins said. "You never know what to expect from play to play. I mean, I myself made a couple of questionable decisions that allowed them to get momentum and I just told the kids, I thanked them for kind of bailing me out for not being real smart in some situations. I was proud of the kids for that."

McBride was the catalyst on a rainy night. He had four total scores and was able to break the tackles of pursuing Purple Riders defenders time and time again, and that ended up being a backbreaker on multiple drives for the Arcola defense.

“He’s just that kid,” Watkins said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid.”

Arcola had its two-game winning streak snapped, but its playoff hopes remain alive.

"We'll have to get better and look at the film," Lindsey said. "We were in the right position. We just didn't make plays when we needed to."

Thomas thriving at QB

Thomas showed some good signs in his fifth start as the team’s quarterback. He also was the kick returner for most of the night and played defensive back. The sophomore, who is committed to pitch at Louisville, will be a key part of Arcola’s attack for years to come.

“I think he's grown a lot from week one to where he is now," Lindsey said. "And I think his future is so bright. He's such a good kid and a great athlete and a great teammate and he's just outstanding, and it's fun to coach him."

Quick hits

In Decatur football action, both MacArthur and Eisenhower were shut out in Week 5. The Panthers hosted Normal University and fell 35-0 to remain winless at 0-5. MacArthur was shut out by Class 4A No 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 52-0. The Generals are 3-2 and host Springfield High (2-3) next week. Eisenhower plays at Jacksonville (3-2).

Staff writer Anderson Kimball contributed to this story.