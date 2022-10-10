Week 7 rewind: 2A No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth beats 3A No. 3 Williamsville for first time since 2018

MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth defense dramatically slowed the Williamsville offense on Friday but the Trojans still found themselves trailing late.

The Bullets, who have averaged 46 points a game, led 20-10 as the third quarter ended but Maroa head coach Josh Jostes wasn't feeling anxious.

"Our goal was to try to get it close at the fourth quarter and have enough gas to finish," he said. "It was 20-10 but we had the ball and we were on a good drive in the fourth quarter and we were able to close the deal."

Trojans running back Aiden Riser capped off that drive with a two-yard touchdown score to make it 20-17.

With just over a minute left in the game, Maroa receiver Mitch Williams scored on a 43-yard pass from quarterback Kaiden Maurer to give the Trojans the lead 24-20.

"Mitch is a playmaker and I'm was not surprised by it. Mitch always catches the ball with his hands and has great hand-eye coordination," Jostes said. "He was a little hobbled from the week before and he didn't practice a lot this week. He had some big guts and the moment wasn't too big for him. He's a sophomore and a three-sport athlete for us and he's already been in a lot of big games."

Following an out-of-bounds kick on the ensuing kickoff, Williamsville chose to re-kick. Maroa kicker Noah Luther, who made a 29-yard field goal earlier, had his best kickoff of the night, kicking it to the eight-yard line.

"LaRon McCloud and Andre Harden flew down untouched and made a tackle at the 18," Jostes said. "(Williamsville) ended up losing about 22 yards from the re-kick."

Williamsville tried for some vertical passing attempts, ultimately throwing an interception to Maurer, which sealed the win. The Trojans (7-0), the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A, last defeated the Bullets (6-1), the No. 3 team in Class 3A, in Week 4 of the 2018 season in a 35-15 win.

"I'm really proud of our kids and our coaching staff. They left it all out there and they were able to finishing the deal," Jostes said. "We had been playing them in Week 2 or 3 the past few years and that 90-degree weather with them playing one side of the ball compared to playing 50 degree in a Week 7 game. I think that was an advantage to us. They still had the one-way advantage but it is not as big a deal at 50 degrees."

Riser finished with 113 yards rushing and two scores and had 12 tackles, including a sack and four tackles for a loss.

"He's the ultimate competitor and our kids follow him. Aiden wasn't going to let us lose on either side of the ball," Jostes said. "He dominated running the ball physically and converted a lot of third and shorts. He willed his way to first downs."

The Trojans host New Berlin (3-4) in Week 8 and play at Athens (6-1) to finish the regular season, in a game with Sangamo Conference champion implications.

"New Berlin is fighting for their playoff life and they have to beat us to make the playoffs," Jostes said. "Finishing with Athens, they came here and beat us last year. That left a bad taste in our mouth. They only have one loss so they will be hungry. If they beat us, it could be a three-way tie at the top of the conference."

MacArthur, Eisenhower lose

Although MacArthur tightened its game against Jacksonville in the second half, there were no last minute heroics on Friday, losing 43-20.

The Generals (4-3) trailed 29-7 at halftime but a Rodrick Millsap rushing touchdown got the contest within two scores, 29-14. Jacksonville (5-2) quarterback Elijah Owens was too much for the Generals defense with 178 yards rushing on 16 carries and four touchdowns.

"They had a great running game and their quarterback came up and controlled the game and did what he wanted to do," MacArthur head coach Derek Spates said. "We couldn't get him on the ground and they ran away from us."

MacArthur needs to find a victory in its final two games — Normal University (3-4) in Week 8 and hosting Rochester (6-1) in Week 9 — to qualify for the playoffs.

"We have to bounce back. As a head coach, I have to have these guys more prepared," Spates said. "I thought it was a disappointing effort but that starts with me. We have to go back and figure out how to get a win against Normal U-High."

At Springfield Southeast, Eisenhower got to within four points in the fourth quarter on Saturday against Springfield Lanphier but couldn't catch the Lions, falling 30-18.

"We fought hard but we aren't disciplined enough and penalties hurt us today," Eisenhower head coach DaJuan Johnson said. "We try to make sure we come with the same fight we have in the first half in the second half."

Lanphier (1-6) picked up its first win since Week 4 of the Spring 2021 season.

Panthers senior running back Shikel Green had three touchdowns in the losing effort.

"It is good to get him in the end zone today because he is such a good kid and such a good player," Johnson said. "That was one of the things we focused on today, getting Shikel in the end zone. He means so much to the team as one of our leaders."

The Panthers (0-7) finish their season hosting Springfield Southeast in Week 8 and then on the road at Chatham Glenwood for Week 9.

St. Teresa, Shelbyville both 7-0

The Central Illinois Conference crown will be decided in Week 8, when undefeated St. Teresa and Shelbyville, both 7-0, face off in Decatur.

The Bulldogs dominated Tuscola 38-7 at home on Friday. Royce Harper and Brycen Hendrix each topped 100 yards rushing, 157 yards and 125 respectively, and each had a touchdown.

Quarterback Joe Brummer was 8-for-16 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremy Walker led the St. T receivers with 80 yards and a score.

Shelbyville scored 24 points in the first quarter against Sullivan/Okaw Valley, going on to win 46-14.

Rams receiver Ty Brachbill had two punt returns for a touchdown (from 87 and 47 yards) and added 55 yards receiving and another score.

Running back Wil Fox had 108 rushing and a score and quarterback Brody Boehm was 8-for-19 for 119 yards passing and two touchdowns. Boehm added 30 yards rushing and another score.

LSA improves to 7-0

LSA/Mount Pulaski's 8-man team got everyone involved in the run game on Saturday against Schlarman, in a 52-34 victory.

Twelve Lions players rushed the ball for a total of 568 combined yards and were led by Lleyton Miller with 18 carries for 287 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass.

KC Kaufmann had 118 yards rushing on nine carries.

Miller crossed the 2,000 yards rushing total (2,074) for the season and has 29 touchdowns through seven games.

Lions senior Emmanuel Roughton also became the Lions career tackles leader on Saturday.

LSA travels to Edwardsville on Friday at 7 p.m. to play Metro East Lutheran in Week 8.