Week 8 rewind: No. 1 St. Teresa football gets everyone involved in remaining perfect

DECATUR — For the final time, St. Teresa football is Central Illinois Conference champion.

Friday's 41-14 victory over Shelbyville on Friday locked up the team's third straight CIC championship. In the Bulldogs' nine seasons in the conference, they won the conference crown five times.

After being voted out of the conference in December, St. Teresa is likely to become independent next season. But for their last go-around in the CIC, going out on top was important.

"We ended on a great note winning it for the past three years. It was something we've been working on since freshman year and it is great to feel it now," senior quarterback Joe Brummer said.

The Rams at 7-0 were the Bulldogs' strongest opponent on paper this season and they were able to take an 8-0 lead early on a touchdown pass from quarterback Brody Boehm to Kade Allen.

"We knew they were going to come out firing. We knew that they were going to be ready for this game and we were going to be ready for this game. It was a 7-0 showdown," Brummer said. "It was a great way to get ready for the playoffs. We got hit in the mouth early in the game but we responded and I thought we did well."

The wet conditions limited Brummer's need to use the passing game and the Bulldog rushing touchdowns were spread around to Brummer, Royce Harper (two), Jeremy Walker, Brycen Hendrix and Matt Brummer. Playing on their new turf field, the team also avoided the mud pits that would have formed on Boehm-Davis-Munn Field in previous seasons.

"I'm glad we all got into it together. When we saw the rain coming, we knew that my arm had to be limited and we had to share the ball with everyone," Brummer said. "We definitely noticed today that there was no mud out on the field today, so it wasn't as slick. The turf is still something we have to get used to playing on. We've been working on that all year long."

With the conference title secured, next up for the Bulldogs is a getting another perfect regular season. Brummer, who has led the team since his sophomore year, hasn't lost a regular season game as varsity quarterback.

"Hopefully we don't take next week for granted and we have a tough one against Warrensburg-Latham (in Week 9) to seal it," Brummer said. "This year, I feel like we are well-balanced everywhere. We can spread the ball around and Matt (Brummer) has stepped up, Brycen Hendrix has stepped up. Jeremy Walker and Billy Guyse have stepped up. We are all filling the gaps left from last year."

Decatur has perfect night

For the first time since Week 3 of the 2017 season, all four Decatur-based football teams won games on Friday.

MacArthur, Eisenhower, St. Teresa and LSA/Mount Pulaski were all victorious in Week 8 with the Generals (5-3) became playoff eligible after getting their fifth win of the season over Normal University, 14-9.

St. Teresa remained undefeated and claimed the Central Illinois Conference title with a 41-14 win over Shelbyville. LSA had another high-scoring performance, defeating Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 66-19 and improving to 8-0 in 8-man competition.

Eisenhower picked up its first win of the season, 26-22, over Springfield Southeast. After last week's tough loss to Lanphier, the Panthers' offense picked up and held on to win over the Spartans.

Eisenhower led 14-0 after the first quarter and were up 20-0 at one point in the second quarter before Southeast came back to make it 20-16 at halftime.

"Our offensive line was blocking really well and we were getting really good runs (from quarterback Aryion Stanley and running back Shikel Green)," Eisenhower head coach DaJuan Johnson said. "It was a good hard-fought game. Southeast came to play."

With Eisenhower leading as the fourth quarter was coming to an end, the Panthers defense had to win the game.

"It was dramatic because they got a three-and-out on us and it was up to our defense," Johnson said. "Linebacker Gavin Noblitt has a tremendous game defensively. He had an opportunity for a blitz and he took, it hitting their runner and causing a fumble."

Green finished with two rushing touchdowns and Isaiah Hayes added one. Stanley connected with Gary Garner for a passing touchdown.

The Panthers face Chatham Glenwood on the road next in Week 9.

"We are improving overall and I feel like we are getting better football-wise," Johnson said. "Guys are starting to fall in love with the system that we are running. We have to keep working hard and stay disciplined."

Charleston wins 3rd in a row

For the first time since the 2012, Charleston (3-5) has a three-game winning streak going after a comeback victory over Mount Zion on Friday.

After victories over Taylorville (27-8 in Week 6) and Mattoon (35-14 in the Coles County Clash), the Trojans scored in the final moment against the Braves to win 30-27.

"Last week was pretty huge. The Clash is like the Super Bowl for this county. With the season how it was the first five games, it was kind of our big, huge moment. Winning it helped build that momentum going into this week," Charleston head coach Jerry Payne said. "We kept talking about execution and staying the course and working hard. We saw that we were playing better against Mahomet (in Week 5). It was a matter of cutting out mistakes."

Charleston led 9-7 at halftime and was up 23-7 in the fourth quarter before Mount Zion mounted its comeback. Touchdown runs by Makobi Adams and Grant McAtee were followed by a 64-yard punt return touchdown by Brayden Trimble, putting the Braves ahead 27-23.

The Trojans responded with a final drive, let by the running of Jeremiah Hayes and the passing of quarterback Brett Spour. Spour found Luke Nelson in the back of the endzone for the winning score with 14 seconds left on the clock.

"Honestly, it was probably the highlight of my coaching career to this point. I told them all week, I really felt that Mount Zion was good but they were beatable," Payne said. "If we could get the run game going and if we could slow their pass down, even better. Even when we got down, they came back and didn't give up."

Hayes ran for 154 yards on Friday following an 177-yard performance against Mattoon.

"Jeremiah is the lone senior running back and a lot of our skill guys have spent time with him in the offseason and through the summer. They have grown to follow his lead," Payne said. "Jeremiah and (receiver/cornerback) Scott King lead the team before they take the field to get them fired up and going. Jeremiah plays with passion, the way he drops his shoulder and tries to run through people."

Charleston finishes its season on the road in a non-conference game against Salem (2-6) in Week 9.

"(This team) has never given up, no matter what happens. It had the feeling that they were ready to go," Payne said. "We could finish the season with a four-game winning streak if things go well at Salem. They were excited on Friday and they believed. Getting wins keeps building momentum and that's where we are going to carry on."