Week6 high school rewind: MacArthur's Rodrick Millsap, Jamor Singleton save the day against Springfield

DECATUR — MacArthur's chances of beating Springfield High on Friday looked pretty dim late in the third quarter.

If it was a campfire, the last ember was about to give out on the game and along with it, the Generals' chances of making it back to the playoffs for the 2022 season.

Senators quarterback Paul Hartman had just torched the Generals defense on a 65-yard keeper up the middle of the field. Hartman dodged tackles and put Springfield up 28-12 with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.

But that ember didn't fade out. Instead, it was personified by senior Rodrick Millsap, who on the ensuing kickoff returned it for a touchdown, making the game 28-20.

"I had messed up on the defensive end but my team believed in me to make more plays. That's what kept me going," Millsap said. "My culture believed in me and my team believed in me and I made plays for the team."

Four minutes into the fourth quarter, it was Millsap again who changed the game, this time on the defensive end. Millsap intercepted Hartman's pass as the Senators were moving deep into Generals' territory. Millsap got it out to the 45-yard line, setting up the tying score between quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones and receiver Sam Owens a few plays later.

"(Rodrick) played a big game and he did a lot of things that helped us," MacArthur head coach Derek Spates said. "He's a senior who wants to reach the playoffs. He wants to win out and get us to seven wins and put us where we feel we need to be in this conference."

It stayed at 28-28 until MacArthur was able to score on the final play of the game. The Generals were at the 16 with 2.5 seconds, when McHood-Jones found freshman receiver Jamor Singleton open on the left side of the end zone.

"I'm not sure if he was the first option, but (Jamor) was the best option for that play," Spates said. "We said you have to put the ball in the end zone and we knew we can't throw it short. He happened to be wide open and he got the ball. It was good for us."

Lining up for the play, Singleton wasn't expecting the pass but the Senators defense focused on senior receiver Azarion Richardson and junior Sam Owens, who had already caught two touchdowns in the game, and let him get free.

"I was so excited before the play, hoping that we could get the score. I was one of the options and Brylan dumped it to me," Singleton said. "I don't know how to feel. It was shocking when I caught the ball. The only thing I could envision was the ball right there in my hands. As soon as I caught it, I knew we had made it."

The Generals will continue to look for players like Millsap and Singleton to step up and they continue their trek through the Central State 8 schedule. The Generals host Jacksonville (4-2) in Week 7, then play at Normal University (3-3) and host Rochester (5-1) to finish the season. One more victory in the final three weeks would put the Generals in the playoffs.

"We knew it was a big one and we had to keep our composure and make sure we had to get this one secured and in the bag. We are all about this team," Millsap said. "I can't even explain how I feel. We are just trying to make our big playoff push and this was a big win for us."

Mount Zion wins in OT

The bus ride home for Mount Zion from their Week 7 game at Effingham after winning 39-36 in overtime was one to remember.

"It was awesome. The excitement in the locker room after the game was over, the kids deserved that," Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton said. "Every kid should experience something like that, winning in overtime on the road and celebrate with the team."

Effingham had the lead 14-13 at halftime and led 23-19 at the end of three quarters. Two Braves fourth quarter touchdowns had Mount Zion up 36-33 but Effingham kicker Armando Estrada connected on game-tying 35-yard field goal to force overtime.

"We won the coin toss, which was huge, and we took defense. We got a stop on third down and (Estrada) kicked a (21-yard) field goal," Etherton said.

The Hearts led 36-33 but on Mount Zion's second play of the extra period, quarterback Makobi Adams threw a slant to Grant McAtee for the game-winning score.

Adams finished 21-for-33 for 369 yards and five touchdowns. Brayden Trimble led receivers with 11 catches for 175 yards and one score. McAtee had 96 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Harvey and JC Anderson also added touchdowns.

"Makobi threw a great ball and he was wide open. (Makobi, Brayden and Grant) have spent a lot of time this summer throwing passes and working on timing," Etherton said. "They would stay after practice was done. They would work on routes and timing. It makes a huge difference. They trust each other and they understand what we want to do."

Mount Zion hosts non-conference opponent Collinsville (5-1) next week. After losing their first two games, Effingham (3-3) had bounced back and won three in a row. They play at Lincoln next Friday.

Top teams remain undefeated

St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth and Shelbyville all remained undefeated at 6-0 with big wins on Friday.

The Bulldogs defeated Sullivan/Okaw Valley 63-12 and were led by running back Royce Harper's 176 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Brummer was 6-for-11 and 166 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Brummer led receivers with 90 yards and a score.

After holding a small 14-12 lead at halftime, Maroa-Forsyth pulled away from Stanford Olympia in the second half to win 42-20.

Receiver Zayn Giles had 80 yards receiving and three touchdowns to lead the Trojans. Running back Jacob Blunck had 108 yards rushing on 10 carries. Linebacker Aiden Riser had 15 solo tackles, including two for a loss.

Shelbyville shutout out Meridian 43-0 to improve to 6-0, which is the best start to the season for the program in more than 25 years, according to the IHSA's records.

Lincoln tops Mattoon

Lincoln (3-3) picked up its third win on the season on Friday and needs two more wins in the next three weeks to become playoff eligible for the first time since 1984.

The Railers topped Mattoon 27-7 and were led by running back Kion Carson who had 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Lincoln have back-to-back home games against Effingham (3-3) in Week 7 and then Taylorville (1-5) in Week 8. The Railers finish their season in a non-conference matchup against Troy Triad (3-3).

Quick hits

Eisenhower fell to Jacksonville 48-0 on Friday and are 0-6 on the season. In Week 7, the Panthers face Springfield Lanphier, with the game being played at Springfield Southeast next Saturday at 1 p.m. Eisenhower picked up its only win last season against the Lions in Week 9, 18-7. Lanphier is also 0-6 this season and lost to 48-0 to Chatham Glenwood on Friday. ... Charleston picked up its first win of the season on Friday, defeating Taylorville 27-8. Charleston (1-5) and Mattoon (1-5) face each other at Eastern Illinois University in the Coles County Clash in Week 7.