Well worth the ticket: Normal outlasts Danville in extra sessions 50-43

Thrill-seekers found a fitting adventure when Normal reached overtime to nip Danville 50-43 in Illinois high school football on September 30.
Normal opened with a 7-6 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal and Danville locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the fourth quarter, as neither squad scored.
Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Normal and Danville locked in a 43-43 stalemate.
The Ironmen got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
