Well worth the ticket: Normal outlasts Danville in extra sessions 50-43

Thrill-seekers found a fitting adventure when Normal reached overtime to nip Danville 50-43 in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Normal opened with a 7-6 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal and Danville locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the fourth quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Normal and Danville locked in a 43-43 stalemate.

The Ironmen got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

