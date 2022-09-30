 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Well worth the ticket: Normal outlasts Danville in extra sessions 50-43

  • 0

Thrill-seekers found a fitting adventure when Normal reached overtime to nip Danville 50-43 in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Normal opened with a 7-6 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal and Danville locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the fourth quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Normal and Danville locked in a 43-43 stalemate.

The Ironmen got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 16, Danville squared off with Bloomington in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News