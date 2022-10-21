 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westville comes to play in easy win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-7

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Westville did exactly that with a 59-7 win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

In recent action on October 7, Westville faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Bismarck-Henning on October 7 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

