Westville dismissed Georgetown-Ridge Farm by a 49-10 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
The last time Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm played in a 59-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Westville took on Bismarck BHRA on Sept. 1 at Westville High School.
