Westville posted a narrow 21-14 win over Catlin Salt Fork in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Westville a 14-7 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Westville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.

