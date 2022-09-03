Westville soars over Watseka 62-12

Westville recorded a big victory over Watseka 62-12 in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

Westville thundered in front of Watseka 28-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 49-12 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

