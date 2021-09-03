 Skip to main content
Westville triumphs in strong showing over Watseka 38-6

Westville handled Watseka 38-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Westville stomped on over Watseka when the fourth quarter began 38-6.

Westville registered a 26-6 advantage at intermission over Watseka.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 12-6 lead over the Warriors.

