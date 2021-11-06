Williamsville collects victory over Fairfield 35-16

Williamsville dumped Fairfield 35-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Williamsville a 21-0 lead over Fairfield.
Williamsville kept a 21-8 halftime margin at Fairfield's expense.
Williamsville's command showed as it carried a 29-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
