Williamsville collects victory over Fairfield 35-16

Williamsville dumped Fairfield 35-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 21-0 lead over Fairfield.

Williamsville kept a 21-8 halftime margin at Fairfield's expense.

Williamsville's command showed as it carried a 29-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

