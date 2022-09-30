 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsville darts by New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in easy victory 48-14

  • 0

Williamsville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 48-14 in Illinois high school football on September 30.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 14-0 lead over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op.

Williamsville charged to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 16, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op squared off with Pittsfield in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News