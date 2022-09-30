Williamsville darts by New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in easy victory 48-14

Williamsville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 48-14 in Illinois high school football on September 30.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 14-0 lead over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op.

Williamsville charged to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.