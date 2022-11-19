Williamsville earns stressful win over Tolono Unity 12-7

With little to no wiggle room, Williamsville nosed past Tolono Unity 12-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Tolono Unity showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Williamsville as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Tolono Unity with a 7-6 lead over Williamsville heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bullets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 12-7 scoring margin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.