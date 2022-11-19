 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamsville earns stressful win over Tolono Unity 12-7

With little to no wiggle room, Williamsville nosed past Tolono Unity 12-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Tolono Unity showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Williamsville as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Tolono Unity with a 7-6 lead over Williamsville heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bullets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 12-7 scoring margin.

The last time Tolono Unity and Williamsville played in a 28-7 game on November 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on November 5, Williamsville faced off against Eureka and Tolono Unity took on Mt Carmel on November 5 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap

