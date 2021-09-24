 Skip to main content
Williamsville edges Maroa-Forsyth in snug affair 21-14

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Williamsville didn't mind, dispatching Maroa-Forsyth 21-14 in Illinois high school football on September 24.

The first quarter gave the Bullets a 7-0 lead over the Trojans.

Williamsville kept a 14-7 halftime margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.

Williamsville's influence showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.

Recently on September 10 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on New Berlin in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

