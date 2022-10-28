 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamsville finds its way to knock off Carlinville 48-20

Character was called for when Williamsville was forced to come from behind to upend Carlinville, 48-20 on Friday on October 28 in Illinois football.

Carlinville started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Williamsville at the end of the first quarter.

The Bullets' offense jumped in front for a 27-13 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Carlinville bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 33-20.

There was no room for doubt as the Bullets added to their advantage with a 15-0 margin in the closing period.

