Williamsville finds small margin for win in tilt with Athens 28-21

Williamsville topped Athens 28-21 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Williamsville had enough offense to deny Athens in the end.

The Bullets moved ahead of the Warriors 28-14 as the fourth quarter started.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 intermission score.

Williamsville opened with a 6-0 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

