Williamsville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-13 win over Pittsfield on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Williamsville stormed in front of Pittsfield 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bullets opened a towering 35-7 gap over the Saukees at halftime.

Williamsville stormed to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saukees outpointed the Bullets 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.