Williamsville prevails over Athens 41-12

Williamsville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Athens during this 41-12 victory during this Illinois football game.

Williamsville opened with a 12-6 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Bullets' offense roared in front for a 27-6 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Athens fought to within 27-12.

Conditioning showed as the Bullets outscored the Warriors 14-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Williamsville and Athens squared off with September 3, 2021 at Athens High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Athens squared off with Stanford Olympia in a football game . Click here for a recap

