Williamsville sets early tone to dominate Pleasant Plains 42-6

Williamsville scored early and often in a 42-6 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 21-0 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Bullets fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bullets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cardinals' 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

