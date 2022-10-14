Williamsville sets early tone to dominate Pleasant Plains 42-6

Williamsville scored early and often in a 42-6 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
The first quarter gave Williamsville a 21-0 lead over Pleasant Plains.
The Bullets fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Bullets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cardinals' 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Williamsville and Pleasant Plains faced off on October 8, 2021 at Williamsville High School.
