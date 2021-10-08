 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsville tenderizes Pleasant Plains 75-7

  • 0

Williamsville handled Pleasant Plains 75-7 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Williamsville opened with a 41-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Bullets' offense jumped on top to a 54-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Williamsville's determination showed as it carried a 68-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Williamsville faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on September 24 at Auburn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News