Williamsville tenderizes Pleasant Plains 75-7

Williamsville handled Pleasant Plains 75-7 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
Williamsville opened with a 41-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.
The Bullets' offense jumped on top to a 54-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Williamsville's determination showed as it carried a 68-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Williamsville faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on September 24 at Auburn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.