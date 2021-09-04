 Skip to main content
Wilmette Loyola triumphs in strong showing over Rochester 56-7

Wilmette Loyola left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rochester 56-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 4.

The Ramblers' determination showed as they carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wilmette Loyola's offense pulled ahead to a 35-7 lead over Rochester at halftime.

Wilmette Loyola opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.

