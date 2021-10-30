 Skip to main content
Winning recipe: Champaign Centennial broils Chicago Kenwood 21-7

Playing with a winning hand, Champaign Centennial trumped Chicago Kenwood 21-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Recently on October 15 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Normal in a football game . For more, click here.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Chicago Kenwood.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

