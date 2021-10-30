Winning recipe: Champaign Centennial broils Chicago Kenwood 21-7

Playing with a winning hand, Champaign Centennial trumped Chicago Kenwood 21-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Chicago Kenwood.
