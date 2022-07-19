With 4 head coaches in 4 years, Argenta-Oreana football looks for stability under Clay Haurberg's leadership

ARGENTA — The 2021 season is one the Argenta-Oreana football team would like to forget.

After a COVID outbreak forced forfeit losses in Weeks 4 and 5, the team had to cancel the remainder of its varsity season because of low participation numbers after Week 6.

First-year head coach Conner Haltom resigned following the 0-9 season, becoming the second Bombers coach to depart after one season following coach Mike DeMeio's departure after a 2-4 record during the shortened 2020 season.

The program was looking for stability and hopes it has found it in a familiar face: Bombers boys basketball coach Clay Haurberg.

Haurberg took over the boys basketball team in 2020 and was a volunteer assistant coach on the football team last season. Although the cancellation of the season was a tough decision, it was the right one, Haurberg said.

"We did what nobody ever wants to do and called off some games. We had 22 or 23 kids total. It wasn't so much the numbers but who the numbers were. We got down to where there were nights that we had eight freshman and sophomores in our starting lineup of varsity games," Haurberg said. "At some point, we thought are we going to make these kids not want to play because we run them through a grinder every night against guys two or three years older than them."

Although he has been an assistant football coach for many seasons previously, doing a coaching double duty wasn't something Haurberg had considered before.

"I had never intended to come here and coach both football basketball. That was not on my radar," Haurberg said. "There has been so much upheaval the last couple of years with this program that I thought that they need somebody that is in the building and is around them all the time, just to get things in order."

As a physical education teacher, Haurberg has been working the hallways since basketball season ended in the spring and the recruitment initiative seems to be working.

"I was trying to pump up the idea of getting some kids out for football. We had a minicamp a couple weeks ago and we had about 29 or 30 that attended camp," he said. "I would anticipate that will be closer to 40 when (the first day of practice on) Aug. 8 rolls around, which is a huge improvement in numbers."

Haurberg is pushing his team to be dedicated to the program through a challenging rebuilding process.

"Right now, it is just the willingness to get in the weight room and commit to come out for football and staying with it. Weight room attendance has picked up a lot lately and the kids are starting to buy into what we're teaching them," he said. "We've got a lot of great kids out here right now. I feel like that are really determined to try to turn this thing back around and get it on the right track.

"We are going to have a fun time this year; that's one of the big things. You have to enjoy the game because that's the number one reason you play the game. The winning comes after that."

As the team gets closer to the season and focuses on the playbook, Haurberg plans on overhauling the team's offensive strategy.

"There's going to be competition (for positions) because what we are going to do offensively is not going to be anything like what they've done the last couple years," Haurberg said. "We are not going to be doing the spread type of mentality. If we keep doing the same thing, we will keep getting the same results. We have a lot to consider about how we play football this year. We want to control the football and clock management will be important to this team."

The Bombers open their schedule against two Central Illinois Conference opponents — at Warrensburg-Latham in Week 1 and hosting Clinton in Week 2 — before opening their Lincoln Prairie Conference schedule at Arcola in Week 3.

"Our non-conference schedule will tell us where we need to be. If we can be successful in the first two games, we head to Arcola and you want to go into there with a positive feeling," Haurberg said. "I feel like the conference is pretty open. I have to think that (Toledo) Cumberland will be very strong again and Arcola is always tough. I think the rest of us are in a pack behind them. There's a handful of teams that are kind of a mystery to everybody — Cerro Gordo, Sangamon Valley, Villa Grove — and I think we can be in that mix for sure."