 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodhull Al/Cam dominates Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 58-24

  • 0

Woodhull Al/Cam earned a convincing 58-24 win over Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op for an Illinois high school football victory on October 28.

In recent action on October 15, Woodhull Al/Cam faced off against Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op and Woodhull Al/Cam took on Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op on October 15 at Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News