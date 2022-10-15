Woodhull Al/Cam makes Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op walk the plank 44-15

Woodhull Al/Cam's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 44-15 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.
