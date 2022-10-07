Zoom: Springfield leaves Springfield Southeast in its wake 45-14

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Springfield's performance in a 45-14 destruction of Springfield Southeast during this Illinois football game.
Springfield steamrolled in front of Springfield Southeast 32-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Spartans outpointed the Senators 14-13 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The last time Springfield and Springfield Southeast played in a 59-14 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 24, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Jacksonville on September 23 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap
