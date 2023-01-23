Brit Miller named new head football coach at St. Teresa

DECATUR — Brit Miller has been one of the top assistant coaches in the area for over a decade. Starting next season, he'll finally be a head coach.

St. Teresa announced Monday it has named Miller to replace Mark Ramsey, who retired after coaching the Bulldogs to a state championship last season.

Miller has been an assistant football coach under Ramsey at St. Teresa since 2020. This year's state title was the second Miller has earned as a coach — he was also an assistant on the 2018 Monticello team that won the Class 3A state title under coach Cully Welter.

“Brit Miller is the perfect fit to lead the St. Teresa Football program," St. Teresa principal Larry Daly said in a statement. "He is well-respected throughout the community and has a wealth of experience to assure

the success of the program into the future."

Miller is a 2005 graduate of Eisenhower, where he was a star on both sides of the ball for the Panthers — he was H&R All-Macon COunty as both a junior and senior, splitting time at QB and running back as a senior to help Eisenhower break an eight-year playoff drought. He was inducted into the Decatur Public Schools Hall of Fame in 2018.

After high school, Miller played four seasons at Illinois, breaking into the starting lineup as a freshman and earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior. He played in the 2007 Rose Bowl.

Mille was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers out of Illinois and later played parts of five seasons in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Since his pro career ended, Miller has spent time as an assistant coach at Eisenhower, Mount Zion, Monticello and St. Teresa, all as a defensive coordinator.

During his three seasons at St. Teresa, the Bulldogs are 32-1. They allowed 11.4 points per game this season, 10.4 last year and 8 in the shortened 2020 season.

Ramsey retired with the most wins of any coach in H&R area history, with a record of 332-112.

