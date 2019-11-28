Central A&M and Lena-Winslow on collision course for Class 1A state football championship

“He’s a great player on defense and somebody you have to account for," Arand said of Paradee. "Then on offense, between him and (Heaton) they can do it all. He’s involved in the run game, the pass game. I think it was him that threw basically the halfback option pass. They’re an outstanding team, well-coached. It should be fun."

For A&M's offense to get rolling in earnest, it will have to pay particular attention to the Iowa duo, who can make life a nightmare in a hurry.

“We know we’re going to have to get a double team on (Dunker) to get some movement," Weakly said. "With Bruce, someone once told me if you can’t block them, read them. That’s probably what we’re going to try to do is try a little misdirection type stuff and try to keep him off balance."

Friday will be A&M's first appearance in a football state championship game since 2001, and the Raiders have a chance to win their first state championship since 1997. Then, it's on to basketball and what Heaton hopes is a march right back to Peoria for unfinished business.