Central A&M and Lena-Winslow on collision course for Class 1A state football championship

MOWEAQUA — With the wind whipping around on Wednesday at one of the final football practices of the season at Mark Ramsey field in Moweaqua, quarterback Connor Heaton unveiled his grand plan.
He wants to follow the path set by Maroa-Forsyth in the 2006-07 school year: Win the football state championship in November and the basketball state championship in March. The first leg of that comes to a head at 10 a.m. Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb in the Class 1A football state championship game against Lena-Winslow.
The Raiders players are confident and have gone through the ringer in the postseason, dating back to when the seniors were bright eyed sophomores at the Class 1A basketball Super-sectional in Carbondale. The basketball players played in last seasons Class 1A state basketball final four in Peoria and advanced to the quarterfinals of the football playoffs last season.
“We’re such a close group, and I think that’s one of the main reasons we play so well together; that and our competitiveness," Heaton said. "We hate losing in any sport we play. … We hate losing and we play so good together. Those are the things that set us apart from everyone else."
The Raiders (13-0) have run roughshod over most everybody in their way behind a high-powered offense and a stout, turnover-creating defense. The last road block for Heaton and Co. this football season is Lena-Winslow (13-0), the power running juggernaut in the northwest corner of the state with a pair of University of Iowa-commits on their roster in 6-foot-2, 271-pound senior Isaiah Bruce and 6-foot-5, 268-pound senior Gennings Dunker.
Both play on the defensive line and Bruce is the do-it-all offensive player who runs, blocks and catches passes while Dunker is a fixture at right guard for a team that is nearing 5,000 rushing yards. There's an inherent challenge in dealing with the out-of-the-ordinary problem of two Division I football players on a Class 1A team.
“I really do like the challenge," A&M senior lineman Jeske Maples said. "During all playoffs we’ve played some good guys on the line and every time I think we’ve taken up the challenge and owned it pretty well. Obviously the biggest challenge this week. Just have to go out there calm."
It's the second week in a row the Raiders will be tasked with stopping a team that prides itself on mauling teams on the ground. Lena quarterback Luke Benson has attempted just 65 passing attempts this year for 919 yards — and he's throwing more than Lena has thrown in the past.
The Panthers make their hay on the ground behind backs Sean Ormiston (1,767 yards, 23 touchdowns), Bruce (1,018 yards, 16 touchdowns), Marey Roby (709 yards, nine touchdowns) and Jack Setterstrom (547 yards, six touchdowns), outscoring teams 618-147 this year.
A&M head coach Brent Weakly knows what to expect against the Panthers. The Raiders beat Athens, a run-heavy team, in a state semifinal last week, but Lena is a bit different.
“It’s more of a, ‘Hey, here’s the ball. Try to stop us because we’re coming right at you,'" Weakly said of Lena. "They’re extremely physical and obviously well-coached. Coach (Ric) Arand does a heck of a job up there. We respect that program. We know that if we’re going to win this, we have to play our best."
A&M poses its own set of problems for opposing teams. The Raiders have outscored opponents 597-188. Heaton, an all-stater, has thrown for 2,488 yards, 32 touchdowns and just two interceptions to go with 837 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this season. His all-state teammate Jacob Paradee has 1,274 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns.
Few, if any teams, have had the slightest big of an answer for this offense.
“He’s a great player on defense and somebody you have to account for," Arand said of Paradee. "Then on offense, between him and (Heaton) they can do it all. He’s involved in the run game, the pass game. I think it was him that threw basically the halfback option pass. They’re an outstanding team, well-coached. It should be fun."
For A&M's offense to get rolling in earnest, it will have to pay particular attention to the Iowa duo, who can make life a nightmare in a hurry.
“We know we’re going to have to get a double team on (Dunker) to get some movement," Weakly said. "With Bruce, someone once told me if you can’t block them, read them. That’s probably what we’re going to try to do is try a little misdirection type stuff and try to keep him off balance."
Friday will be A&M's first appearance in a football state championship game since 2001, and the Raiders have a chance to win their first state championship since 1997. Then, it's on to basketball and what Heaton hopes is a march right back to Peoria for unfinished business.
“It really feels good to get the program back to where it was back in the mid-90s and early 2000s," Heaton said. "We take a lot of pride in that. It’s been a great journey making it in state basketball and now football. Hopefully we can take care of business on Friday and see what we can do in the winter."
