DECATUR — St. Teresa looked to have Drew Damery bottled up, but that’s right when the Central A&M quarterback would slip away.

Whether it was on a delayed run out of the shotgun or on a scramble, he found the space on the ground to carve up the Bulldogs' defense. He had three total scores, the last being a 22-yard scamper down the left sideline that sealed the game and ignited the traveling fans.

Damery put his arms up in the air as he crossed the goal line flanked by blockers, and went over to hug his coach on the sideline in a rivalry Central A&M got to be on the right end of for the first time in his career with a 32-29 win over St. Teresa at Millikin on Friday.

"It was a phenomenal feeling," Damery said. "I feel like that really sealed the game. I had really good and blockers on the edge, I think it was (wide receivers) Gavin Houchins and Hayden Sams maybe. I feel like they really helped me get it in. I couldn't get it in without them."

Damery’s escape arts were key to moving the ball and wrestling the game away after St. Teresa took an early 14-0 lead. Whether it was an option fake or a dropback, Damery would slip away from defenders.

On a key third-and-long, the play looked dead when Damery bobbled the snap, but instead of falling on the ball or panicking, he grabbed it and ran to his right for a first down. Every time St. Teresa tacklers thought they had him in their hands, he’d slip through their fingers like sand to extend a drive. His running ability became the biggest asset to Central A&M down the stretch.

"It's like sometimes playing 12-on-11," Central A&M coach coach Brent Weakly said. "He's not just a quarterback — he can throw it and he can also be that running back type. That's really, really important to our offense. We kind of found something we liked there — kind of found a rhythm and our kids did a really good job of running.”

The offensive line played a crucial role with blockers on the edge to give Damery time to assess the field and find his space to operate.

"If we win the line of scrimmage every single time, I feel like I can get the yards, so that goes to the guys up front there for sure," Damery said. "They make it easy for me."

Damery had been waiting for his shot against St. Teresa. He was injured and missed the matchup between the teams last season, and now had one last chance to beat the Bulldogs as a senior.

"I wanted to be in that game so bad but we got to come out and win this year — that just feels amazing," Damery said.

Damery was an eighth-grader in 2019 when the Raiders last got a win in the rivalry. With both in the same conference until this season, he would go and see games from the time he was a little kid.

With St. Teresa being voted out of the Central Illinois Conference, it’s unclear what the future of the rivalry will be. But the win gave Damery hope and inspiration from when he was a little kid and watched stars like current Missouri State running back Jacardia Wright play for St. Teresa, and he watched Central A&M win a 28-26 thriller in 2019.

"I remember watching when I was really little, Jacardia Wright, watching him run all over the place, and then obviously in 2019, when we got them, I was in eighth grade and I felt like that was just phenomenal to watch that," Damery said. "It was a great game and I just wanted to do nothing but come out there and do what those guys did."

Now, Damery is one of those guys and he got to put on a show for the traveling fans from Assumption and Moweaqua like the ones he watched years ago.

"I still don't realize I'm one of those guys really, but it's a great feeling," Damery said.