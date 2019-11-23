Central A&M football beats Athens in Class 1A semifinals to make state for the first time since 2001

ATHENS — Athens was threatening Central A&M’s lead in the fourth quarter of their Class 1A state semifinal game at Athens on Saturday.
The Warriors had tightened the game to one score, 21-14, at the end of the third quarter and were moving the ball down the field with nine minutes left to go in the game.
Then Raiders receiver and defensive back Jacob Paradee broke the will of the Warriors’ players and the hopes of their fans. The result was a 35-21 victory for Central A&M (13-0), giving the Raiders their first trip to the state finals since 2001.
Central A&M will face Lena-Winslow (13-0) next Friday at 10 a.m. at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
The third-quarter stretch for Paradee began with an interception of Athens quarterback Eli Shiffer. This went along with Paradee’s 24 tackles in the game.
Then, on the ensuing drive, the Raiders faced a long third-down. Paradee crossed the middle of the field for the 10-yard catch to get the first down and keep the clock creeping down. Then he put an exclamation on the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
The interception was a result of Paradee reacting to mis-read by a teammate.
“I just saw it was a pass and someone mis-read it and went in for the tackle on the run and I knew the quarterback couldn’t see me because I couldn’t see him, and as soon as he threw the ball I knew I had it,” Paradee said.
Central A&M coach Brent Weakly was a player on the last Raiders team that went to the state finals 18 years ago. Most of his players had not been born yet.
“It’s all about the players, it’s not about the coach. If I didn’t have good players we wouldn’t be here,” he said. “I am truly so happy and so proud of those guys. They have bought in and they are the most-together group I’ve ever had or ever been around. I’m happy to get the chance to coach them for one more week."
Athens was at a disadvantage from the start on Saturday. It turned the ball over to the Raiders on their first offensive play. Central A&M then marched down to the goal line and fumbled, but receiver Brennen Simmons was there to scoop it up in the end zone to give Central A&M the lead, 6-0.
Athens (10-3) entered with a potent running attack led by Nic Laird, a first team all-state selection, and Central A&M’s defensive line took the challenge seriously.
“I think (Athens) came and thought that they were going to be more physical than us but I think we took that to heart and we were more physical,” Central A&M lineman Jeske Maples said.
The Warriors ran the ball a total of 55 times. After finding limited success in the first half (106 yards on 26 carries), the Warriors found some momentum in their first drive of the second half. They kept the ball for more than seven minutes and advanced to the 5-yard line, where the Raiders finally found their footing and stopped a fourth-and-goal attempt.
“That fourth down was super crucial. They are a powerful offensive team and (Athens) is never out of a game and so making sure that they didn’t put any more points up was important,” Maples said. “I’m really proud of our offensive and defensive lines and we took on their challenge and played great."
Weakly stressed to his players in practice that Athens' run-focused attack could be stopped by getting them into long-yardage situations.
“We preach to our kids it is tough in that offense when you get three or four yards at a time and then all it takes is a penalty or one screw up and they are behind the chains,” Weakly said. “They just aren’t built to get those big chunks (of yards).”
Athens' defense was able to limit Central A&M’s big-play capabilities — allowing just one play for more than 30 yards. But the Raiders dug into their playbook early in the fourth quarter as quarterback Connor Heaton pitched the ball to Paradee, who then passed it to Connor Hutchins in the end zone for a 28-14 A&M lead.
Heaton said the Raiders' next goal is a state title.
"(Going) 13-0 is a big accomplishment but we aren’t done yet," Heaton said. "We still have one more game to play and that’s at state. We are going to be doing everything we can to win the state championship."
This is Central A&M football's sixth trip to state overall. The previous five came under current St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey between 1992 and 2001, with the Raiders bringing home the state title in 1997.
PHOTOS: Central A&M beats Athens to advance to state
