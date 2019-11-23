Central A&M football beats Athens in Class 1A semifinals to make state for the first time since 2001

“I think (Athens) came and thought that they were going to be more physical than us but I think we took that to heart and we were more physical,” Central A&M lineman Jeske Maples said.

The Warriors ran the ball a total of 55 times. After finding limited success in the first half (106 yards on 26 carries), the Warriors found some momentum in their first drive of the second half. They kept the ball for more than seven minutes and advanced to the 5-yard line, where the Raiders finally found their footing and stopped a fourth-and-goal attempt.

“That fourth down was super crucial. They are a powerful offensive team and (Athens) is never out of a game and so making sure that they didn’t put any more points up was important,” Maples said. “I’m really proud of our offensive and defensive lines and we took on their challenge and played great."

Weakly stressed to his players in practice that Athens' run-focused attack could be stopped by getting them into long-yardage situations.

“We preach to our kids it is tough in that offense when you get three or four yards at a time and then all it takes is a penalty or one screw up and they are behind the chains,” Weakly said. “They just aren’t built to get those big chunks (of yards).”