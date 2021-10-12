Central A&M's Drew Damery makes first career start, shines as QB1

MOWEAQUA — Drew Damery is a backup quarterback and a reserve wide receiver for Central A&M. But over the last two weeks, the sophomore has gone from taking the field for a handful of plays to touching the ball on nearly every down.

He stepped in as the Raiders' QB1 after star quarterback James Paradee left the first half of the team's Week 6 matchup against Warrensburg-Latham with an injury. Damery guided the team to victory over the Cardinals on Oct. 1 and was under center once again Friday while Paradee, who sustained a mild concussion, watched from the sideline.

After a stagnant first quarter, Damery made sure to give Paradee and the rest of the Central A&M faithful plenty to cheer for. He powered his team to a 43-0 Central Illinois Conference home win over Meridian in the first start of his high school career.

"Those are big shoes to fill," Damery said of replacing Paradee. "I knew what I had to do when I stepped in, and the O-line really stepped up."

Damery gashed Meridian's defense with several big runs and also threw two touchdown passes to running back Brody Barnes and wide receiver Cody Sloan in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Raiders coach Brent Weakly said Damery looked more confident Friday than when he was thrown in against Warrensburg-Latham.

"I think he was more in shock (against the Cardinals) just like, 'OK, I'm gonna do exactly what I'm supposed to do so I don't screw this up,'" Weakly said. "Friday he played a little more free and was able to make plays down the field, throw the ball a little bit. He did a really good job pushing the ball down the field and making sure it was where our guys could catch it."

Barnes said he's seen the chemistry between him and Damery grow as Damery receives more reps, though they both admitted that they're still working out a few kinks.

When the two connected for a 46-yard score score in the second quarter, Weakly wasn't completely happy about it.

"Actually, it was a messed up play," Barnes said, laughing. "I wasn't even supposed to have a route, and I just ran a wheel (route) and he saw me. Just good chemistry, he threw it up and I caught it."

Damery said the miscue was his fault because he told Barnes the wrong play, but Weakly quickly forgave them for mixing things up. How could he not?

In addition to that ad-libbed touchdown, Barnes proved to be the star of the game with three more rushing TDs. The junior broke tackles all night, highlighted by a 52-yard score in the first quarter.

"It's insanely easier (to play quarterback with Barnes in the backfield)," Damery said. "Having him next to me, I know he can make a play every time."

Central A&M's shutout win was its fifth victory of the season, making the team playoff eligible. Weakly said Paradee should return this week, if the Raiders can find a game. They were originally supposed to play Sullivan/Okaw Valley, but it canceled its varsity season due to low numbers. A replacement contest and win would help Central A&M's chances of hosting a postseason game.

With Paradee set to return, either this week or next, Damery will likely move back to a reserve role. The sophomore said he's excited for his teammate to resume action and grateful for the experience he gained in his absence.

"I really like having all of the pressure on my shoulders," Damery said. "I just want to make plays and hopefully win some games."

