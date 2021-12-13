Central Illinois Conference members vote to remove St. Teresa following the 2022-23 season

DECATUR -- Central Illinois Conference members voted to remove St. Teresa from the conference at a special CIC principals' meeting on Monday.

Voting in favor of the measure were Central A&M, Shelbyville, Meridian, Tuscola, Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton. St. Teresa voted against it and Sullivan abstained from the vote.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must announce St. Teresa has been removed from the CIC conference by a 6-1 vote," St. Teresa principal Larry Daly said in a statement released after the meeting.

In a counterproposal sent by St. Teresa administration, the Bulldogs would leave the conference in football competition but remain in other sports. That proposal did not receive a "second" from another CIC school and was not voted on during Monday's meeting.

Recommended for you…

The changes would take effect following 2022-23 school year and the Bulldogs are pursuing other conference options, Daly said.

During their time in the CIC, the Bulldogs' were 50-5 overall in conference football competition with three losses to Tuscola, one loss to Shelbyville and one loss to Central A&M. St. Teresa hasn't lost to Meridian, Sullivan-Okaw Valley, Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton in conference football games.

St. T has three CIC championships (and one shared with Central A&M from the shortened six-game season in 2020), Tuscola has three conference titles and Central A&M has one.

Sullivan also leaving CIC

In a statement released by the CIC, the conference announced that Sullivan would be withdrawing from the conference beginning at the end of the 2022-23 season. In its current configuration, that would leave six schools in the CIC.

“This was not an easy decision. The member schools have nothing but the highest respect for the leadership at Sullivan and St. Teresa," the CIC's statement said.

Sullivan will be moving to the Lincoln Prairie Conference athletic director Ryan Aikman said.

"Recently, Sullivan High School accepted an invitation to join the Lincoln Prairie Conference beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Given the current dynamics of the Central Illinois Conference, we felt the Lincoln Prairie Conference was not only a more stable option but a better overall fit for all of our athletics programs," Aikman said.

This story will be updated.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.