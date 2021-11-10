Central Illinois Conference schools holding meeting to decide St. Teresa's future membership

DECATUR — A special meeting of Central Illinois Conference principals on Dec. 13 will decide the fate of St. Teresa in the conference.

In a motion sent to the St. Teresa administration on Tuesday, obtained by the Herald & Review, the other CIC members schools alerted St. Teresa to their desire to expel it from the conference.

"In light of recent events, the Central Illinois Conference is in danger of dissolution. Several members schools have been exploring opportunities in neighboring conferences. As such, one must give consideration to the potential implications of that action," the letter authored by Shelbyville principal Kyle Ladd said. "It is our belief that the removal of St. Teresa High School from the Central Illinois Conference will add stability to the current membership, while also making the conference an increasingly more attractive destination for other schools of interest."

Recommended for you…

The other members of the CIC are currently Central A&M, Shelbyville, Meridian, Tuscola, Warrensburg-Latham, Sullivan-Okaw Valley and Clinton.

At Wednesday's regularly scheduled CIC principals meeting, it was decided that a special principals' meeting would be held on Monday, Dec. 13 to vote on St. Teresa's membership in the conference going forward, with removal being a possibility.

According to CIC bylaws, the conference has to give member schools a 30-day notice of such an action. These changes would take place at the completion of the 2022-23 school year.

St. Teresa was one of the eight schools that left the 12-team Okaw Valley Conference to form the CIC in 2012.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.