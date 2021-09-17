 Skip to main content
Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 4

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Apollo

Mattoon at Effingham

Lincoln at Mahomet-Seymour

Taylorville at Mount Zion

Big 12

Bloomington at Normal West

Champaign Central 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Danville at Peoria Richwoods

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Manual at Peoria

Central Illinois

Central A&M 1, Clinton 0, forfeit

St. Teresa at Meridian

Tuscola at Shelbyville

Warrensburg-Latham 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit

Central State 8

MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, Saturday, noon

Rochester at Eisenhower

Jacksonville 1, Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit

Normal University at Springfield Southeast

Springfield at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Heart of Illinois Large

Tri-Valley at Tremont

El Paso-Gridley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Eureka at Minonk Fieldcrest

Heart of Illinois Small

Fisher at Ridgeview

LeRoy at GCMS

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Monticello

Chillicothe IVC at St. Joseph-Ogden

Ranoul at Prairie Central

Pontiac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Olympia at Tolono Unity

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Cumberland

Villa Grove-Heritage 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

ALAH at Tri-County

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sangamon Valley-Tri-City

Little Illini

Red Hill at Paris

Casey-Westfield at Mount Carmel

Lawrenceville at Newton

Marshall at Robinson

Sangamo

PORTA at Athens

Williamsville at Auburn

Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield

North Mac at New Berlin

Pleasant Plains at Riverton

South Central

Carlinville at Gillespie

Greenville at Southwestern

Vandalia at Hillsboro

Pana at Staunton

Non-conference

Charleston at Collinsville

Champaign Centennial at Kankakee

Ottawa Marquette at Heyworth

Olney at Pinckneyville

Litchfield at Nokomis

Other

Streator at Lisle

8-man

Galva at Champaign St. Thomas More

Polo 1, LSA 0, forfeit

Metro-East Lutheran at Martinsville

Milledgeville at Blue Ridge

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

