Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 4

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Apollo
Mattoon at Effingham
Lincoln at Mahomet-Seymour
Taylorville at Mount Zion
Big 12
Bloomington at Normal West
Champaign Central 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Danville at Peoria Richwoods
Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Manual at Peoria
Central Illinois
Central A&M 1, Clinton 0, forfeit
St. Teresa at Meridian
Tuscola at Shelbyville
Warrensburg-Latham 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit
Central State 8
MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, Saturday, noon
Rochester at Eisenhower
Jacksonville 1, Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit
Normal University at Springfield Southeast
Springfield at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
Heart of Illinois Large
Tri-Valley at Tremont
El Paso-Gridley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Eureka at Minonk Fieldcrest
Heart of Illinois Small
Fisher at Ridgeview
LeRoy at GCMS
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Monticello
Chillicothe IVC at St. Joseph-Ogden
Ranoul at Prairie Central
Pontiac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Olympia at Tolono Unity
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Cumberland
Villa Grove-Heritage 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
ALAH at Tri-County
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sangamon Valley-Tri-City
Little Illini
Red Hill at Paris
Casey-Westfield at Mount Carmel
Lawrenceville at Newton
Marshall at Robinson
Sangamo
PORTA at Athens
Williamsville at Auburn
Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield
North Mac at New Berlin
Pleasant Plains at Riverton
South Central
Carlinville at Gillespie
Greenville at Southwestern
Vandalia at Hillsboro
Pana at Staunton
Non-conference
Charleston at Collinsville
Champaign Centennial at Kankakee
Ottawa Marquette at Heyworth
Olney at Pinckneyville
Litchfield at Nokomis
Other
Streator at Lisle
8-man
Galva at Champaign St. Thomas More
Polo 1, LSA 0, forfeit
Metro-East Lutheran at Martinsville
Milledgeville at Blue Ridge
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR