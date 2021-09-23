 Skip to main content
Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 5

  • 0

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston

Effingham at Taylorville

Mount Zion at Lincoln

Big 12

Richwoods at Bloomington

Peoria at Champaign Centennial

Champaign Central at Normal Community

Danville at Manual

Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame

Central Illinois

Meridian 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit

Central A&M at Tuscola

Shelbyville at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State 8

Glenwood at Normal University

Eisenhower at Springfield SHG

Lanphier at MacArthur

Jacksonville at Southeast

Springfield at Rochester

Heart of Illinois (crossover)

Heyworth at Tri-Valley

Ridgeview at El Paso-Gridley

GCMS at Eureka

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fisher

Fieldcrest at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Unity at Central Catholic

Prairie Central at IVC

Monticello at Pontiac

PBL at Rantoul

SJO at Olympia

Lincoln Prairie

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Arcola

Tri-County 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

ALAH at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Cumberland at Villa Grove-Heritage

Little Illini

Newton at Red Hill

Robinson at Casey-Westfield

Mount Carmel at Lawrenceville

Olney at Marshall

Sangamo

Athens at Riverton

Pleasant Plains at Auburn

Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville

PORTA at New Berlin

Pittsfield at North Mac

South Central

Gillespie at Vandalia

Litchfield at Greenville

Piasa Southwestern at Pana

Staunton at Carlinville

Non-conference

Collinsville at Mattoon

Tremont at Madison, Saturday, 1 p.m.

St. Teresa at Durand-Pecatonica, 8 p.m.

Paris at Hillsboro

Other

Johnston City at Flora

Manteno at Streator

Nokomis at Albion Edwards County

8-man

Polo at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

St. Thomas More at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Blue Ridge at LSA

Martinsville at South Fork

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

