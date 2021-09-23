Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 5

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston
Effingham at Taylorville
Mount Zion at Lincoln
Big 12
Richwoods at Bloomington
Peoria at Champaign Centennial
Champaign Central at Normal Community
Danville at Manual
Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame
Central Illinois
Meridian 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit
Central A&M at Tuscola
Shelbyville at Warrensburg-Latham
Central State 8
Glenwood at Normal University
Eisenhower at Springfield SHG
Lanphier at MacArthur
Jacksonville at Southeast
Springfield at Rochester
Heart of Illinois (crossover)
Heyworth at Tri-Valley
Ridgeview at El Paso-Gridley
GCMS at Eureka
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fisher
Fieldcrest at LeRoy
Illini Prairie
Unity at Central Catholic
Prairie Central at IVC
Monticello at Pontiac
PBL at Rantoul
SJO at Olympia
Lincoln Prairie
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Arcola
Tri-County 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
ALAH at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Cumberland at Villa Grove-Heritage
Little Illini
Newton at Red Hill
Robinson at Casey-Westfield
Mount Carmel at Lawrenceville
Olney at Marshall
Sangamo
Athens at Riverton
Pleasant Plains at Auburn
Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
PORTA at New Berlin
Pittsfield at North Mac
South Central
Gillespie at Vandalia
Litchfield at Greenville
Piasa Southwestern at Pana
Staunton at Carlinville
Non-conference
Collinsville at Mattoon
Tremont at Madison, Saturday, 1 p.m.
St. Teresa at Durand-Pecatonica, 8 p.m.
Paris at Hillsboro
Other
Johnston City at Flora
Manteno at Streator
Nokomis at Albion Edwards County
8-man
Polo at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
St. Thomas More at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
Blue Ridge at LSA
Martinsville at South Fork
