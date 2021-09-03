Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 2

Non-conference
Clinton 23, Argenta-Oreana 0, half
St. Teresa 28, Belleville Althoff 0, half
Meridian 24, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, half
Central A&M 31, Nokomis 6, half
Oblong at Shelbyville
Newton 36, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6, half
Warrensburg-Latham 28, Sangamon Valley 0, half
Ridgeview 13, Villa Grove 0, 2nd
Braidwood Reed Custer 26, Arcola 14, 3rd
Chester at Tri-County
Peoria at Wheaton St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement 1, Carlyle 0, forfeit
Tuscola at Cumberland, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Taylorville at Elgin St. Edward, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Apollo
Lincoln 8, Charleston 6, 3rd
Mahomet-Seymour 16, Effingham 0, 3rd
Mount Zion 13, Mattoon 7, half
Big 12
Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0, half
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame
Normal West 34, Champaign Central 8, half
Normal Community 42, Peoria Manual 8, half
Bloomington 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 0, 2nd
Jacksonville 21, University High 14, 3rd
Springfield 51, Springfield Lanphier 8, 2nd
Springfield SHG 38, Springfield Southeast 0, half
Rochester 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic at Rantoul
Prairie Central 7, Pontiac 0, 1st
PBL 24, Olympia 8, half
Monticello 20, IVC 0, 3rd
St. Joseph-Ogden at Tolono Unity
Heart of Illinois
Tri-Valley 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, 2nd
Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley
Eureka 17, Tremont 16, half
GCMS at Fisher
Heyworth at LeRoy
Little Illini
Paris 21, Casey-Westfield 14, half
Olney 7, Lawrenceville 0, 1st
Mount Carmel 20, Marshall 0, 1st
Bridgeport Red Hill 14, Robinson 6, half
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 1, Virden North Mac 0, forfeit
Williamsville 12, Athens 7, 3rd
Auburn 7, New Berlin, half
Pleasant Plains 1, PORTA 0, forfeit
Pittsfield 24, Riverton
South Central
Carlinville 20, Vandalia 6, 1st
Greenville at Gillespie
Pana at Hillsboro
Litchfield at Staunton
8-man
Martinsville 16, LSA 6, half
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Bushnell-Prairie City
Other scores
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at South Vermillion, Ind.
Streator 22, Ottawa 3, half
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR