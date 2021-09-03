 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 2

{{featured_button_text}}

Non-conference

Clinton 23, Argenta-Oreana 0, half

St. Teresa 28, Belleville Althoff 0, half

Meridian 24, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, half

Central A&M 31, Nokomis 6, half

Oblong at Shelbyville

Newton 36, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6, half

Warrensburg-Latham 28, Sangamon Valley 0, half

Ridgeview 13, Villa Grove 0, 2nd

Braidwood Reed Custer 26, Arcola 14, 3rd

Chester at Tri-County

Peoria at Wheaton St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement 1, Carlyle 0, forfeit

Tuscola at Cumberland, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Taylorville at Elgin St. Edward, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Apollo

Lincoln 8, Charleston 6, 3rd

Mahomet-Seymour 16, Effingham 0, 3rd

Mount Zion 13, Mattoon 7, half

Big 12

Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0, half

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame

Normal West 34, Champaign Central 8, half

Normal Community 42, Peoria Manual 8, half

Bloomington 1, Urbana 0, forfeit 

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 0, 2nd

Jacksonville 21, University High 14, 3rd

Springfield 51, Springfield Lanphier 8, 2nd

Springfield SHG 38, Springfield Southeast 0, half

Rochester 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit 

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic at Rantoul

Prairie Central 7, Pontiac 0, 1st

PBL 24, Olympia 8, half 

Monticello 20, IVC 0, 3rd

St. Joseph-Ogden at Tolono Unity

Heart of Illinois

Tri-Valley 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, 2nd

Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley

Eureka 17, Tremont 16, half

GCMS at Fisher

Heyworth at LeRoy

Little Illini

Paris 21, Casey-Westfield 14, half

Olney 7, Lawrenceville 0, 1st

Mount Carmel 20, Marshall 0, 1st

Bridgeport Red Hill 14, Robinson 6, half

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 1, Virden North Mac 0, forfeit

Williamsville 12, Athens 7, 3rd

Auburn 7, New Berlin, half

Pleasant Plains 1, PORTA 0, forfeit

Pittsfield 24, Riverton

South Central

Carlinville 20, Vandalia 6, 1st

Greenville at Gillespie

Pana at Hillsboro

Litchfield at Staunton

8-man

Martinsville 16, LSA 6, half

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Bushnell-Prairie City

Other scores

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at South Vermillion, Ind.

Streator 22, Ottawa 3, half

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News