Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 3

Apollo
Effingham 14, Charleston 0, 3rd
Mahomet-Seymour 14, Mount Zion 13, 2nd
Mattoon 6, Taylorville 2, half
Big 12
Bloomington 7, Peoria Manual 0, half
Normal West 14, Champaign Centennial 0, 3rd
Danville 28, Peoria 20, half
Normal Community 42, Richwoods 7, 4th
Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, canceled
Central Illinois
Shelbyville 16, Clinton 14, half
St. Teresa 34, Central A&M 0, 3rd
Warrensburg-Latham 24, Meridian 12, half
Central State 8
Jacksonville 14, Glenwood 6, half
Springfield Southeast 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit
Normal University 1 Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit
Rochester 28, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 21, half
Heart of Illinois (crossover games)
Downs Tri-Valley at Ridgeview
El Paso-Gridley 0, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, half
Eureka 21, Heyworth 0, 1st
Ottawa Marquette 18, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, half
Fisher 20, Fieldcrest 6, half
Tremont 36, LeRoy 6, 3rd
Illini Prairie
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Central Catholic 0, half
Tolono Unity 21, Chillicothe IVC 14, 1st
Prairie Central 20, St. Joseph-Ogden 14, 3rd
Monticello 27, Olympia 14, 3rd
Rantoul at Pontiac
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 49, Tri-County 6, 3rd
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 22, Argenta-Oreana 8, 2nd
Cumberland 35, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0, half
Villa Grove-Heritage 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement 13, 2nd
Little Illini
Newton 28, Casey-Westfield 14, 3rd
Paris at Lawrenceville
Mount Carmel 36, Robinson 0, 2nd
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 58, New Berlin 7, half
Athens 20, Pleasant Plains 7, half
Pittsfield 24, Auburn 10, 3rd
Williamsville 35, Riverton 0, 2nd
South Central
Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 0, half
Pana 27, Gillespie 7, 3rd
Staunton at Greenville
Piasa Southwestern 48, Litchfield 0, 4th
Non-conference
Parke Heritage 22, Tuscola 21, 3rd
Jerseyville 22, Lincoln 8, half
Champaign Central at Edwardsville
Marshall at South Vermillion, Ind.
East Alton-Wood River 20, Nokomis 18, 3rd
Vandalia 16, Carlyle 0, half
Other
Herscher at Streator
8-man
Pawnee 1. LSA 0, forfeit
Champaign St. Thomas More at Farmer City Blue Ridge,
South Beloit at Flanagan-Cornell
SATURDAY
Central State 8
Eisenhower at Springfield, Saturday, 2 p.m.
8-man
Martinsville at Milford, 2 p.m.
Olney at North Mac, 7 p.m.
