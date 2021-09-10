 Skip to main content
Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 3

Apollo

Effingham 14, Charleston 0, 3rd

Mahomet-Seymour 14, Mount Zion 13, 2nd

Mattoon 6, Taylorville 2, half

Big 12

Bloomington 7, Peoria Manual 0, half

Normal West 14, Champaign Centennial 0, 3rd

Danville 28, Peoria 20, half

Normal Community 42, Richwoods 7, 4th

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, canceled

Central Illinois

Shelbyville 16, Clinton 14, half

St. Teresa 34, Central A&M 0, 3rd

Warrensburg-Latham 24, Meridian 12, half

Central State 8

Jacksonville 14, Glenwood 6, half

Springfield Southeast 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit

Normal University 1 Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit

Rochester 28, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 21, half

Heart of Illinois (crossover games)

Downs Tri-Valley at Ridgeview

El Paso-Gridley 0, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, half

Eureka 21, Heyworth 0, 1st

Ottawa Marquette 18, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, half

Fisher 20, Fieldcrest 6, half

Tremont 36, LeRoy 6, 3rd

Illini Prairie

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Central Catholic 0, half

Tolono Unity 21, Chillicothe IVC 14, 1st

Prairie Central 20, St. Joseph-Ogden 14, 3rd

Monticello 27, Olympia 14, 3rd

Rantoul at Pontiac

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 49, Tri-County 6, 3rd

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 22, Argenta-Oreana 8, 2nd

Cumberland 35, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0, half

Villa Grove-Heritage 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement  13, 2nd

Little Illini

Newton 28, Casey-Westfield 14, 3rd

Paris at Lawrenceville

Mount Carmel 36, Robinson 0, 2nd

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 58, New Berlin 7, half

Athens 20, Pleasant Plains 7, half

Pittsfield 24, Auburn 10, 3rd

Williamsville 35, Riverton 0, 2nd

South Central

Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 0, half

Pana 27, Gillespie 7, 3rd

Staunton at Greenville

Piasa Southwestern 48, Litchfield 0, 4th

Non-conference

Parke Heritage 22, Tuscola 21, 3rd

Jerseyville 22, Lincoln 8, half

Champaign Central at Edwardsville

Marshall at South Vermillion, Ind.

East Alton-Wood River 20, Nokomis 18, 3rd

Vandalia 16, Carlyle 0, half

Other

Herscher at Streator

8-man

Pawnee 1. LSA 0, forfeit

Champaign St. Thomas More at Farmer City Blue Ridge,

South Beloit at Flanagan-Cornell

SATURDAY

Central State 8

Eisenhower at Springfield, Saturday, 2 p.m. 

8-man

Martinsville at Milford, 2 p.m.

Olney at North Mac, 7 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

