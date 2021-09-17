 Skip to main content
breaking

Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 4

  • 0

Apollo

Mattoon 12, Effingham 0, 1st

Mahomet-Seymour 14, Lincoln 0, 1st

Mount Zion 21, Taylorville 0, 2nd

Big 12

Normal West 7, Bloomington 0, 1st

Champaign Central 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Danville at Peoria Richwoods

Peoria 1, Manual 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Central A&M 1, Clinton 0, forfeit

St. Teresa 21, Meridian 0, 2nd

Shelbyville 10, Tuscola 7, 1st

Warrensburg-Latham 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit

Central State 8

Rochester 14, Eisenhower 0, 1st

Jacksonville 1, Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit

Normal University 15, Springfield Southeast 0, 1st

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13, Springfield 7, 2nd

Heart of Illinois Large

Tri-Valley at Tremont

El Paso-Gridley 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6, 1st

Eureka at Minonk Fieldcrest

Heart of Illinois Small

Fisher at Ridgeview

LeRoy at GCMS

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic 7, Monticello 0, 1st

Chillicothe IVC at St. Joseph-Ogden

Ranoul at Prairie Central

Pontiac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Olympia at Tolono Unity

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Cumberland

Villa Grove-Heritage 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

ALAH at Tri-County

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sangamon Valley-Tri-City

Little Illini

Red Hill at Paris

Casey-Westfield at Mount Carmel

Newton 7, Lawrenceville 0, 1st

Robinson 14, Marshall 0, 1st

Sangamo

PORTA at Athens

Williamsville at Auburn

Maroa-Forsyth 21, Pittsfield 0, 1st

North Mac at New Berlin

Riverton 8, Pleasant Plains 0, 1st

South Central

Carlinville at Gillespie

Greenville at Southwestern

Vandalia at Hillsboro

Pana at Staunton

Non-conference

Charleston at Collinsville

Champaign Centennial at Kankakee

Ottawa Marquette at Heyworth

Olney at Pinckneyville

Litchfield at Nokomis

Other

Streator at Lisle

8-man

Galva at Champaign St. Thomas More

Polo 1, LSA 0, forfeit

Metro-East Lutheran at Martinsville

Milledgeville at Blue Ridge

Saturday's games

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, 1 p.m.

MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, Saturday, noon

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

Tags

Inside Pitch: Are you feeling Cardinals wild-card fever?

