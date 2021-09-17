Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 4

Apollo
Mattoon 12, Effingham 0, 1st
Mahomet-Seymour 14, Lincoln 0, 1st
Mount Zion 21, Taylorville 0, 2nd
Big 12
Normal West 7, Bloomington 0, 1st
Champaign Central 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Danville at Peoria Richwoods
Peoria 1, Manual 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Central A&M 1, Clinton 0, forfeit
St. Teresa 21, Meridian 0, 2nd
Shelbyville 10, Tuscola 7, 1st
Warrensburg-Latham 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Rochester 14, Eisenhower 0, 1st
Jacksonville 1, Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit
Normal University 15, Springfield Southeast 0, 1st
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13, Springfield 7, 2nd
Heart of Illinois Large
Tri-Valley at Tremont
El Paso-Gridley 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6, 1st
Eureka at Minonk Fieldcrest
Heart of Illinois Small
Fisher at Ridgeview
LeRoy at GCMS
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic 7, Monticello 0, 1st
Chillicothe IVC at St. Joseph-Ogden
Ranoul at Prairie Central
Pontiac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Olympia at Tolono Unity
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Cumberland
Villa Grove-Heritage 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
ALAH at Tri-County
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sangamon Valley-Tri-City
Little Illini
Red Hill at Paris
Casey-Westfield at Mount Carmel
Newton 7, Lawrenceville 0, 1st
Robinson 14, Marshall 0, 1st
Sangamo
PORTA at Athens
Williamsville at Auburn
Maroa-Forsyth 21, Pittsfield 0, 1st
North Mac at New Berlin
Riverton 8, Pleasant Plains 0, 1st
South Central
Carlinville at Gillespie
Greenville at Southwestern
Vandalia at Hillsboro
Pana at Staunton
Non-conference
Charleston at Collinsville
Champaign Centennial at Kankakee
Ottawa Marquette at Heyworth
Olney at Pinckneyville
Litchfield at Nokomis
Other
Streator at Lisle
8-man
Galva at Champaign St. Thomas More
Polo 1, LSA 0, forfeit
Metro-East Lutheran at Martinsville
Milledgeville at Blue Ridge
Saturday's games
Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, 1 p.m.
MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, Saturday, noon
