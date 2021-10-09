Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 7

Apollo
Mattoon 32, Charleston 27, final
Effingham 34, Lincoln 22, final
Big 12
Champaign Centennial 48, Peoria Manual 6, final
Peoria 60, Champaign Central 6, final
Normal West 28 Danville 14, final
Central Illinois
Warrensburg-Latham 30, Clinton 22, final
Central A&M 43, Meridian 0, final
Shelbyville 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Rochester 49, Chatham Glenwood 28, final
Normal University 41, Eisenhower 0, final
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41, MacArthur 13, final
Springfield 31, Jacksonville 20, final
Heart of Illinois (Crossover)
Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, final
El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 14, final
Eureka 43, Ridgeview-Lexington 42, final, 2 OT
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, LeRoy 27, final
Tremont 48, Fisher 8, final
Illini Prairie
Chillicothe IVC 34, Central Catholic 13, final
Prairie Central 28, Olympia 0, final
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Monticello 15, final
St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Pontiac 14, final
Tolono Unity 49, Rantoul 0, final
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26, final
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 38, final
Villa Grove-Heritage 53, Tri-County 6, final
Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Red Hill 16, Marshall 14, final
Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9, final
Mount Carmel 43, Newton 7, final
Paris 36, Olney 12, final
Sangamo
Athens 52, Pittsfield 6, final
North Mac 50, Auburn 0, final
Maroa-Forsyth 47, PORTA 6, final
New Berlin 19, Riverton 12, final
Williamsville 75, Pleasant Plains 7, final
South Central
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0, final
Pana 68, Greenville 21, final
Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7, final
Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6, final
Non-conference
St. Teresa 54, Chester 14, final
Mahomet-Seymour 54, Peoria Richwoods 28, final
Mount Zion 36, Collinsville 21, final
Normal Community 61, Granite City 0, final
Oblong at Casey-Westfield
Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12, final
Other
Braidwood Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7, final
Pekin 35, Metamora 28, final
8-man
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 24, final
Milford 52, Blue Ridge 14, final
Martinsville at Biggsville West Central
Saturday's games
Peoria Notre Dame 24, Bloomington 6, final
Springfield Southeast 48, Springfield Lanphier 6, final
Stockton 63, Fieldcrest 6, final
Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, 1 p.m.
LSA at Galva, noon
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 7 high school football games
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ian Whitaker with a touchdown run
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle makes a first-down catch
Watch now: Central Catholic's Michael Mier with a tackle for loss
Watch now: Central Catholic's Robert Moews runs for a short gain
Watch now: Jayden Mangruem talks about first QB start for Normal West in win over Danville
Watch now: Brody Walworth discusses U High win
Eisenhower at University High
Eisenhower at University High
Eisenhower at University High
Watch now: Higgins 1-yd TD run pushes Normal West lead to 28-0
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Tremont at Fisher
Watch now: Matt Marsaglia 12-yd TD run as Normal West ups lead to 21-0
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: Mangruem 6-yd TD run puts Normal West ahead, 14-0
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: Mangruem 2-yd TD run and Senn PAT gives Normal West 7-0 lead over Danville
Watch now: Duley boots 42-yard field goal for U High
Watch now: Moeller bulls 2 yards for U High touchdown
Danville at Normal West
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: Normal West defense turns back Danville inside 5-yard line
Danville at Normal West
Watch now: U High makes its entrance
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR