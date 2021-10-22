 Skip to main content
Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 9

Big 12

Champaign Centennial 0, Champaign Central 0, 1st

Normal Community 17, Normal West 7, half

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual

Peoria 40, Peoria Notre Dame 35, final (Thursday)

Danville 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

St. Teresa 48, Warrensburg-Latham 0, half

Tuscola 20, Meridian 7, 2nd

Shelbyville 0, Central A&M 0, 2nd

Central State 8

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Chatham Glenwood 7, 2nd

Springfield Lanphier 7, Eisenhower 6, 1st

MacArthur 7, Jacksonville 3, 2nd

Rochester 27, Normal University 0, 2nd

Springfield 32, Springfield Southeast 7, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 14, 2nd

Eureka 15, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8, half 

Fieldcrest at Tremont

Heart of Illinois (Small)

LeRoy at Colfax Ridgeview

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28, Heyworth 12, 2nd

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central 8, Central Catholic 0, 2nd

Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul

Monticello 14, Unity 7, half

St. Joseph-Ogden at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Pontiac 28, Olympia 8, 2nd

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 20, Villa Grove-Heritage 6, half

Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement)

Cumberland 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, 2nd

Arcola 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield at Red Hill

Newton 7, Marshall 0, half

Mount Carmel at Paris

Robinson 12, Olney 7, 2nd

Sangamo

Auburn 28, PORTA 0, 2nd

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Riverton 14, 2nd

New Berlin at Pleasant Plains

Athens 21, North Mac 12, half

Williamsville 17, Pittsfield 0, 2nd

South Central

Carlinville 6, Pana 6, half

Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie

Greenville 13, Vandalia 7, 2nd

Litchfield at Hillsboro

Non-conference

Mahomet-Seymour 14, Bloomington 7, half

Breese Mater Dei 7, Mount Zion 7, half

Salem 14, Charleston 10, half

Highland 21, Effingham 14, half

Troy Triad 34, Lincoln 6, half

Marion 40, Mattoon 8, 2nd

Bethalto Civic Memorial 35, Taylorville 12, 2nd 

Gilman Iroquois West 7, Clinton 0, 1st

Nokomis at Dupo

Lawrenceville 16, Oblong 6, 2nd

Fisher at Ottawa Marquette

Carlyle at Staunton

Other

Coal City 27, Streator 0, 2nd 

Seneca 28, Dwight 0, 2nd

Pekin at Limestone

8-man

Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights

Saturday

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Champaign St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

LSA at Milford, 2 p.m.

Martinsville at Galva, 7 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

