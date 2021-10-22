Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 9

Big 12
Champaign Centennial 0, Champaign Central 0, 1st
Normal Community 17, Normal West 7, half
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual
Peoria 40, Peoria Notre Dame 35, final (Thursday)
Danville 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
St. Teresa 48, Warrensburg-Latham 0, half
Tuscola 20, Meridian 7, 2nd
Shelbyville 0, Central A&M 0, 2nd
Central State 8
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Chatham Glenwood 7, 2nd
Springfield Lanphier 7, Eisenhower 6, 1st
MacArthur 7, Jacksonville 3, 2nd
Rochester 27, Normal University 0, 2nd
Springfield 32, Springfield Southeast 7, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 14, 2nd
Eureka 15, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8, half
Fieldcrest at Tremont
Heart of Illinois (Small)
LeRoy at Colfax Ridgeview
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28, Heyworth 12, 2nd
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 8, Central Catholic 0, 2nd
Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul
Monticello 14, Unity 7, half
St. Joseph-Ogden at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Pontiac 28, Olympia 8, 2nd
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 20, Villa Grove-Heritage 6, half
Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement)
Cumberland 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, 2nd
Arcola 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield at Red Hill
Newton 7, Marshall 0, half
Mount Carmel at Paris
Robinson 12, Olney 7, 2nd
Sangamo
Auburn 28, PORTA 0, 2nd
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Riverton 14, 2nd
New Berlin at Pleasant Plains
Athens 21, North Mac 12, half
Williamsville 17, Pittsfield 0, 2nd
South Central
Carlinville 6, Pana 6, half
Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie
Greenville 13, Vandalia 7, 2nd
Litchfield at Hillsboro
Non-conference
Mahomet-Seymour 14, Bloomington 7, half
Breese Mater Dei 7, Mount Zion 7, half
Salem 14, Charleston 10, half
Highland 21, Effingham 14, half
Troy Triad 34, Lincoln 6, half
Marion 40, Mattoon 8, 2nd
Bethalto Civic Memorial 35, Taylorville 12, 2nd
Gilman Iroquois West 7, Clinton 0, 1st
Nokomis at Dupo
Lawrenceville 16, Oblong 6, 2nd
Fisher at Ottawa Marquette
Carlyle at Staunton
Other
Coal City 27, Streator 0, 2nd
Seneca 28, Dwight 0, 2nd
Pekin at Limestone
8-man
Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights
Saturday
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Champaign St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.
LSA at Milford, 2 p.m.
Martinsville at Galva, 7 p.m.
