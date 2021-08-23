Charleston football's Week 1 game canceled due to Robinson's positive COVID results

CHARLESTON — When the Illinois high school football season kicks off on Friday, Charleston football may be hosting a different type of event on their football field.

The Trojans' Week 1 game against Robinson has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Maroon players. Charleston head football coach Jerry Payne delivered the news to the team on Friday.

"Last Friday was one of those tough nights when you have to talk to your kids about something serious. It seems like ever since COVID started I've had quite a few of those tough times,” Payne said.

Robinson football coach Casey Pinnell posted a message on Friday that was shared on the Robinson Maroon Football Facebook page letting people know about the cancelation.

“Tonight, I made the decision to cancel a football game due to low numbers in our program. As many already know, our football program has been absolutely rocked by this damn virus that still continues to plague this world we live in,” Pinnell said in the statement. “I have never in my career had to cancel a football game. I have lived through a thousand lifetimes full of adversity in my life and never tucked tail from any of it. Tonight, was tough.”

Payne and Pinnell coached together at Tri-County and Payne feels for his former colleague.

“Coach Pinnell is a good friend of mine. I hurt for my kids but I hurt for their kids too. This is a terrible thing. They have worked just as hard as we have and to have this happen right off the bat for them isn't good,” Payne said. “It is a defeated feeling. You work so hard and now you've lost your first game. It was going to be a toss-up game and it could have been a win for either of us. I hope everything gets straightened out and they are ready to go for Week 2.”

Under Illinois High School Association rules, COVID-related cancellations this season will not be rescheduled and the team that cannot play will forfeit the game.

Although Week 1 is already a win for the Trojans, Charleston athletic director Derrick Zerrusen is looking for potential opponents for Friday’s game, with some caveats.

“Now the question comes, if we pick up another game, there are some dynamics we have to look at. I put some criteria on it in that I don't want a Class 6A, 7A or 8A school and we want to stay home. It is our booster club's big event of the fall on that night and I don't want to take away from that,” Payne said. “We have had one team from way up north contact us. I'm going to talk with my staff tonight about it and get their thoughts and feelings. It is a comparable program so it will be a tough decision.”

Payne is proud of how his team has dealt with the COVID masks restrictions so far this season.

“I told the kids before school started that they had to be leaders in the school. Whether they agree or disagree with the mask or if they should wear them, I needed them to be leaders and I have not seen one of them doing the wrong thing,” Payne said. “At school we wear them and when we are in the building, we wear them. We are fortunate enough to not have to wear them outside. We have worked hard at following that rule so we don't have issues.”

Payne and his staff hopes to have the situation figured out my mid-week.

“The players want to play. We have been going now since June and it is time to play,” Payne said. “(If we don’t have a game on Friday,) we will do something for the parents to come to and if the booster club wants to have their fundraiser, we will do that.“

In Week 2, Charleston is scheduled to travel to Lincoln in its Apollo Conference opener.

