breaking

Check out IHSA Football second-round playoff scores from around the state

CLASS 1A

Abingdon-Avon 55, Gilman Iroquois West 30, final

Ridgeview 47, St. Bede 20, final

Fulton 55, Ottawa Marquette 7, final

#6 Lena-Winslow at #3 Forreston , Saturday, 6 p.m.

Central A&M 7, Camp Point Central 0, 1st

Arcola 52, Brown County 24, 4th

Carrollton 14, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, final

Athens 57, Sesser-Valier 21, 4th

CLASS 2A

Wilmington 42, Sterling Newman 0, half

Kankakee McNamara 35, Erie-Prophetstown 27, 4th

Tri-Valley 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, final

Farmington 35, Tremont 12, final

St. Teresa 68, Vandalia 14, final

Breese Mater Dei 49, Johnston City 14, 4th

Pana 29, Maroa-Forsyth 7, final

Nashville 33, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 26, final

Class 3A

Byron 34, Lisle 13, final

Braidwood Reed-Custer 55, Chicago Clark 6, final

Princeton 40, Prairie Central 0, final

#6 Elmhurst IC at #3 Durand-Pecatonica , Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Tolono Unity 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, final

Williamsville 35, Fairfield 16, final

Mount Carmel 54, Carlinville 7, final

Benton 35, Monticello 6, 2nd

Class 4A

Joliet Catholic 48, West Chicago Wheaton Academy 14, final

#5 Wheaton St. Francis at #4 Genoa-Kingston , Saturday, 3 p.m.

Richmond-Burton 56, Stillman Valley 6, final

Chicago Phillips 56, Kewanee 6, final

Rochester 48, Paris 6, half

Carterville 7, Freeburg 7, 2nd

Breese Central  21, Murphysboro 14, half

#3 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at #11 Bethalto Civic Memorial , Saturday, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Sycamore 27, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 0, 4th

Chicago St. Patrick 21, Rochelle 14, final

#2 Oak Park Fenwick at #10 Rockford Boylan , Saturday, 6 p.m.

LaGrange Park Nazareth 23, Aurora Marmion 14, final

Kankakee 49, Morgan Park 12, final

Marion 37, Mascoutah 21, 3rd

Morton 28, Morris 24, 4th

#6 Troy Triad at #3 Mahomet-Seymour, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Class 6A

Cary-Grove 55, Grayslake Central 27, final

Crystal Lake Central 14, Deerfield 7, final

Prairie Ridge 49, Wauconda 20, final

#6 Lake Forest at #3 Machesney Park Harlem, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Lemont 73, Springfield 36, final

East St. Louis 38, Oak Lawn Richards 0, 2nd

#7 Crete-Monee at #2 Chicago St. Ignatius , Saturday, 7 p.m.

Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13, 4th

Class 7A

Batavia 16, Chicago Mount Carmel 14, final

#9 Chicago Brother Rice at #25 Yorkville , Saturday, 4 p.m.

Wheaton North 38, Hoffman Estates 8, final

Willowbrook 30, Moline 26, final

Rockton Hononegah 31, Pekin 28, final

St. Rita 28, Geneva 7, final

Algonquin Jacobs 17, Normal Community 7, final

#11 Mt. Prospect Prospect at #6 Buffalo Grove , Saturday, 7 p.m.

Class 8A

Wilmette Loyola Academy 36, Naperville Central 7, final

#9 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East at #25 Minooka, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#13 Glen Ellyn Glenbard West at #4 Lockport , Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

#5 Gurnee Warren at #21 Carol Stream Glenbard North , Saturday, 6 p.m.

Chicago Marist 30, South Elgin 7, final

Glenview Glenbrook South 14, Hinsdale Central 7, 4th

#3 Naperville Neuqua Valley at #19 Palatine , Saturday, 6 p.m.

Park Ridge Maine South 21, Plainfield North 18, final

